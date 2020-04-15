 Children evacuated from Greek refugee camps arrive in Germany | News | DW | 16.04.2020

News

Children evacuated from Greek refugee camps arrive in Germany

After weeks of debate and delays, a group of children who were evacuated from refugee camps in Greece have arrived in Germany. Over 50 unaccompanied children are now in Osnabrück, most of whom are under 14-years-old.

Refugee children from overcrowded Greek camps traveling to Luxembourg (AFP/O. Panagiotou)

The first group of children that Germany agreed to take in from Greece's overcrowded refugee camps arrived in northern Germany on Thursday.

The children are currently being taken care of near the city of Osnabrück, a spokesperson for the state Social Affairs Ministry told news agency DPA.

The children were initially expected to fly into Hanover Airport on April 11, but their arrival was delayed.

Read more: Opinion — Accepting refugee children won't solve the problem

The Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung first reported on their arrival, saying that the group contained 58 unaccompanied minors — the majority younger than 14.

The children are being provided with medical and psychological care.

"These children had to live in miserable and catastrophic conditions for many months and some of them lost their parents due to war or while fleeing," Osnabrück district administrator Anna Kebschull told the paper.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that the children would be placed in quarantine for 14 days in the state of Lower Saxony before being taken to other states where they will be cared for.

After a faltering debate over resettling refugees in Greece's overcrowded and unsanitary camps, Germany agreed to resettle at least 50 children.

A group of 12 migrant childrenfrom Lesbos, Samos and Chios left Greece for Luxembourg on Wednesday (pictured above.)

Seven EU-member states agreed to take in 1,600 unaccompanied children from camps on the Greek island of Lesbos, Chios and Samos — but Greek officials and human rights advocates say the execution of the resettlement plan has been painfully slow.

rs/msh  (dpa, AFP)

Watch video 02:56

Berlin to take in refugee children from Greek camps

 

