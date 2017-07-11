Coronavirus digest: Children carry higher levels of virus, study shows

Top story

Children under the age of five carried major amounts of coronavirus in their upper respiratory tract, a study published on Thursday showed. Early research did not find strong evidence of children as major contributors to the spread of COVID-19.

But now, a study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics suggests young children had a viral load 10-fold to 100-fold greater than adults in their upper respiratory tracts. This could mean children are key drivers of transmission within their communities.

Africa

As the continent approaches 1 million confirmed infections, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Africa still has a "very good chance of beating back this virus" with a comprehensive strategy that includes testing assertively.

Meanwhile, the country with nearly half of Africa’s virus caseload, South Africa, has eased its 9 p.m. curfew by an hour.

And The UN food agency has warned that nearly 60% of Zimbabwe’s population could become "food-insecure" by December without a further $250 million (€210 million) aid package.

Asia

Multiple countries are reporting an uptick in the number of cases as the continent struggles to control the spread of the virus.

Indian authorities say that "herd immunity without vaccination is not a strategic choice or option," even as India records over 50,000 new confirmed infections.

Countries that were praised for their initial handling of the pandemic, like Australia and Vietnam, are now facing a resurgence in the number of cases. After a record daily increase, Australia’s state of Victoria has made face masks mandatory.

2020 hajj: Amid COVID-19, thousands flock to Mecca Final touches Ahead of this year's hajj, the most important pilgrimage for Muslims, crews at the Grand Mosque were busy with more than just the usual cleaning and maintenance work. To keep people at a distance from each other and avoid spreading the virus, strips of tape have been stuck to the ground around the Kaaba, Islam's most sacred site, showing people where to walk.

2020 hajj: Amid COVID-19, thousands flock to Mecca Keeping a distance In past, tens of thousands of faithful have thronged to Mecca. This year, however, crowds were more manageable — only 10,000 people were allowed to attend. Participants were chosen in an online process. Their temperature was checked upon arrival in Mecca, and they were quarantined for two weeks.

2020 hajj: Amid COVID-19, thousands flock to Mecca Hands off Pilgrims at the Grand Mosque are required to keep the proscribed distance from each other, circling the sanctuary counterclockwise seven times while staying at least 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) from the next pilgrim. They are also strictly forbidden from touching the Kaaba, the cube-shaped building in the center.

2020 hajj: Amid COVID-19, thousands flock to Mecca Uniforms and face masks Wearing face masks, these security officers have set an example for the pilgrims chosen to participate in the 2020 hajj. The pilgrims are Saudi, or foreigners living in Saudi Arabia; arrivals by plane weren't allowed this year. Saudi Arabia has been severely affected by the pandemic, with more than 270,000 infections reported as of late July and around 3,000 to 4,000 new cases every day.

2020 hajj: Amid COVID-19, thousands flock to Mecca Once in a lifetime Faithful Muslims are obliged to make a pilgrimage to Mecca once in their lives, as long as they are healthy and of age and "if they find a possibility to do so," according to the Quran (surah 3, verse 97). The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.

2020 hajj: Amid COVID-19, thousands flock to Mecca Disinfected stones for Satan The ritual stoning of Satan at Mina, near Mecca, is part of the hajj pilgrimage. Here too, people must keep their distance. The pilgrims also receive disinfected stones for the ritual, a prayer rug and hand sanitizer.

2020 hajj: Amid COVID-19, thousands flock to Mecca A view of the past In 2018, more than 2 million faithful made the journey to Mecca, with many staying in this tent city in Mina. In addition to its religious significance, the hajj is also an economic event: Past pilgrimages have netted Saudi Arabia more than €10 billion ($11.8 billion) annually. In Mecca and the surrounding area, hundreds of thousands of jobs depend on the event. Author: Konstantin Klein



Americas

The US has reported a 32.9% contraction of its economy between April and June, the worst decline since the Great Depression.

A new study out of Cuba has found that that an antibody drug already being used against coronavirus can decrease the risk of intensive care and death among nursing home residents with COVID-19.

Infections in Brazil have surpassed 2.6 million, a day after the country reported nearly 70,000 new cases. Brazil is the world's second-worst hit country — behind the US — with more than 90,000 deaths.

Europe

The pandemic has caused a record drop in Germany's GDP. The 10.1% shrinkage was the largest since the country began collecting quarterly data in 1970. Austria and Belgium reported similar contractions in their economies Thursday.

Meanwhile, companies across the continent have reported severe losses for the second quarter of 2020. VW, Renault and Airbus all reported staggeringly low financial results as the coronavirus crisis ground the global economy to a halt.

The UK has reported the highest excess death rate (65,000) in Europe during the pandemic, a comparison of 21 countries shows. Scientists say excess mortality is the best way to measure deaths from an outbreak because its internationally comparable.

