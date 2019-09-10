 Children at risk of ′new threats′ like climate change, warns UNICEF | News | DW | 18.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Children at risk of 'new threats' like climate change, warns UNICEF

Children around the world are living longer, healthier lives, according to a UN report. But it's not all good news — young people today are also grappling with a host of new threats, from climate change to cyberbullying.

A child sits on cracked ground

Despite huge strides in improving the lives of children since 1989, many of the world's poorest are being left behind, the United Nations children's fund UNICEF warned Monday.

In a report marking the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, UNICEF said poverty and marginalization continued to put the well/being of millions of young people at risk.

UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore said in a statement that as well as "the persistent challenges of health, nutrition and education, children today have to contend with new threats like climate change, online abuse and cyberbullying."

Read more: Climate change reinforces inequalities — even in developed countries

Watch video 00:58

New UN study highlights global child poverty problem

What's changed since 1989?

According to the report, the global mortality rate for children under five has fallen by about 60% over the past 30 years.

More children today also have access to primary education — the proportion of kids who don't attend school has dropped from 18% to 8%. But the report warned that progress has stagnated, with little change since 2007.

"There have been impressive gains for children over the past three decades, as more and more are living longer, better and healthier lives. However, the odds continue to be stacked against the poorest and most vulnerable," Fore said.

Read moreA ban on child labor in Africa is not enough

Under-fives from the poorest households are twice as likely to die from preventable causes than children from the richest households, the report said.

Although more children are immunized than ever before, vaccination rates have slowed over the past decade, contributing to a resurgence of diseases in some countries. Only half of poor children in sub-Saharan Africa are vaccinated against measles, for example.

Some girls are now more at risk of a child marriage than they would have been in 1989.

The report also stressed that children are most at risk of the impacts of climate change, such as extreme weather and food and water insecurity.

Read more: Auction of child bride in South Sudan sparks outrage

Watch video 03:24

'Tibeb Girls' fight for girls' rights in Ethiopia

'We must act now'

Fore called for these challenges to be tackled through "innovation, new technologies, political will and increased resources."

"We must act now — boldly and creatively," she said.

Read moreGermany rediscovers children's rights on UN convention anniversary

The Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1989. The treaty has been ratified by all UN member states bar the US.

  • A girl holds a teddy bear amid the rubble in the Syrian town of Al Bab

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Not in my parents' footsteps

    There have been major efforts to improve child welfare around the world over the past two decades. But despite progress, millions of children still face massive challenges caused by factors outside of their control. According to a new UNICEF report, one in 12 of the world's 2.2 billion children has far bleaker prospects today than the previous generation did 20 years ago.

  • Children in South Sudan peer through a fence

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Children in 37 countries left behind

    UNICEF's analysis focused on children's chances of escaping extreme poverty, getting a basic education and avoiding a violent death. It showed that 37 countries have seen a clear decline in at least one of those areas in the past two decades. The main causes? Unrest, conflicts, financial crises and poor governance.

  • A child stands on top of rubble in Sanaa province, Yemen

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Consequences of conflict

    According to UNICEF, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all countries experiencing major conflict — have seen a decline across more than one of the three areas measured. The most dramatic change, however, was recorded in the world's newest nation, South Sudan.

  • A sick 4-year-old boy lies on a bed in South Sudan

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    South Sudan

    South Sudan was the only country where children fared worse in all three categories than previous generations. After gaining independence in 2011, the country has been plagued by civil war and famine. Four-year-old Adeng Macher, pictured above, is one of an estimated 2 million people who are near starvation.

  • Child soldiers holding guns in Yemen

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Growing up with war

    Violent deaths among children below the age of 19 have increased in seven countries: Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. Above, armed Yemeni children ride in the back of a truck with soldiers loyal to President Hadi. The UN says hundreds of children have been killed in the country since 2015, while more than 1,000 have been recruited as child soldiers.

  • A young boy in Madagascar drags an empty jerry can

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Surviving on under $1.90 a day

    The share of people living on less than $1.90 (85 euro cents) a day has increased in 14 countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to the UN, around 19 percent of the world's children live in extreme poverty.

  • A child writes on a blackboard outside in South Sudan

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    A chance in the classroom

    The number of children getting a primary school education has dropped in 21 countries, including Syria, Bolivia, Jordan and Tanzania. The problem is most acute in West and Central Africa. Above, students take part in an English class in Bentiu, South Sudan, in 2011. Violence in the country has forced a quarter of schools to shut down, preventing an estimated 2 million kids from attending class.

  • Syrian refugees sit in a classroom

    World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    World Children's Day

    UNICEF's report was released on World Children's Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.


nm/kl (KNA, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

'Dangerous' number of vaccines missed, UN report warns

Almost 20 million children worldwide missed their vaccinations in 2018, the report said. Misinformation led to many parents avoiding the vaccines as the "anti-vaxx" movement soured public perception. (15.07.2019)  

Germany rediscovers children's rights on UN convention anniversary

Germany joined a treaty on children's rights 25 years ago but is just getting to debating whether to anchor the agreement in the country's Basic Law. After a quarter of a century, is the move more than a campaign ploy? (05.04.2017)  

UNICEF: Four in five newborn deaths 'preventable'

Babies born in countries with poverty, conflict or weak institutions are dying needlessly because of a lack of basic care, a report found. As many as 80 percent of newborn deaths were said to be preventable. (20.02.2018)  

S.Sudan: Auction of child bride sparks outrage

Child marriage is common and rarely condemned in South Sudan. Politicians and army officers often openly take girls as their wives. The recent auction of one child bride has sparked international outrage. (26.11.2018)  

UNICEF: 'Child soldiers want to continue their education'

Roughly 19,000 children are still part of armed groups today in South Sudan. On the international day against the use of child soldiers, we spoke to UNICEF about the future of these children. (12.02.2018)  

Germany: 1 out of 3 children raised in poverty remain poor as adults

A study spanning 20 years has found that poverty can haunt the lives of impoverished children in Germany. But with the right support structures and resources, many of them can escape poverty in adulthood. (06.11.2019)  

A ban on child labor in Africa is not enough

Many children in Africa have to work as domestic help, on plantations or in prostitution to survive. They are robbed of their childhood and guaranteed a life in poverty if they are kept out of school. (12.06.2019)  

Climate change reinforces inequalities - even in developed countries

Climate change exacerbates inequalities, not only in poor, developing countries, but also in industrialized, wealthy ones. The poor should be given special importance when planning, experts say. (25.10.2019)  

World Children's Day: Why millions of kids face a bleak future

Some 180 million children worldwide are more likely to live in extreme poverty, be deprived of basic education or suffer a violent death than their parents, according to a new UNICEF report. DW takes a look. (20.11.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

UNICEF: The Convention on the Rights of the Child at a crossroads

Audios and videos on the topic

Uganda's three million child laborers  

'Children have been dying at the US-Mexico border for years': immigration law expert  

Escaping domestic abuse and forced marriage in Afghanistan  

'Tibeb Girls' fight for girls' rights in Ethiopia  

New UN study highlights global child poverty problem  

Related content

Nigeria Armee rettet Mädchen

Human Rights Watch accuses Nigeria of abusing children's rights 10.09.2019

The NGO's latest report says the Nigerian military continues to detain thousands of children in "inhuman conditions." Allegedly, the minors collaborated with Boko Haram.

Generaldebatte der UN-Vollversammlung Treffen Merkel Hassan Ruhani

UN General Assembly: Iran and climate change top the bill 24.09.2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading attempts to mediate between the US and Iran. Tensions in the Gulf region dominated the agenda in New York.

Südsudan Überschwemmung

South Sudan floods affect 1 million people 25.10.2019

More than 60% of the population are already facing malnutrition. Now, the UN has estimated that almost 1 million people have been affected by severe flooding.

Advertisement