Children affected by Ukraine war find a school to call home

ConflictsUkraineChildren affected by Ukraine war find a school to call homeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMathias Bölinger12/26/2023December 26, 2023More than half of Ukraine's children have been displaced at some point during the war. Fighting and occupation has forced schools to close. In Kyiv, a small school in the suburbs does its part to counter the education crisis the country faces.https://p.dw.com/p/4aZw2Advertisement