Children affected by Ukraine war find a school to call home

Mathias Bölinger
December 26, 2023

More than half of Ukraine's children have been displaced at some point during the war. Fighting and occupation has forced schools to close. In Kyiv, a small school in the suburbs does its part to counter the education crisis the country faces.

