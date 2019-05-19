 Childhood circumstances have improved in 173 countries: study | News | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Childhood circumstances have improved in 173 countries: study

At least 280 million children across the globe are better off today than they were two decades ago, according to Save the Children. However, a quarter of the world's youngsters are still denied a safe childhood.

Children in Brazil (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/F. Kopp)

Child advocacy group Save the Children said Tuesday that circumstances for children have improved in all but three of the 176 countries it evaluated in its annual Global Childhood Report.

The humanitarian organization, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding earlier this month, said that at least 280 million children, or one in eight, were better off today than they were in the year 2000. However, one in four children are still denied the right to a childhood, the report found.

"There has been remarkable progress if you look across the world," Save the Children CEO Carolyn Miles said at a briefing on the report's findings.

Launched ahead of International Children's Day on June 1, the report found that there was a 49% drop in deaths under the age of 5, a 40% drop in child labor, a 33% drop in chronic malnutrition and stunting, a 25% drop in child marriage and a 17% drop in child homicides.

Eight European nations in the top 10

Singapore ranks as the best country that protects and provides for its children, followed by Sweden, Finland, Norway, Slovenia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, South Korea and Belgium. The Central African Republic is where children are most threatened, followed by Niger and Chad.

However, Niger was one of the countries that made the most progress, along with Rwanda, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone. The improvement, according to Save the Children, "showed that political choices can matter more than national wealth."

Miles said only one of the eight indicators Save the Children looked at rose: there was an 80% increase in children living in or fleeing conflict zones between 2000-2018, a "very significant" increase.

An estimated 420 million children are living in conflict zones, more than double the number in 1995. Nearly 31 million children today have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

Watch video 01:24

Child protection is focus of Save the Children centenary

dv/se (AP, KNA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Africa begins world's biggest anti-malaria vaccine campaign

Hundreds of thousands of children are to receive a groundbreaking vaccine against the mosquito-born disease in three African countries. It's hoped the campaign will save many lives, but there are some drawbacks. (22.04.2019)  

Refugee children facing violence at EU borders

Violence against refugee children at the EU's external borders is on the rise, says a new report from Save the Children. The organization's Meike Riebau spoke to DW about what minors experience at the bloc's frontiers. (24.12.2018)  

Protecting young people: 100 years of Save the Children

Save the Children has been working to protect young people for a century now. To mark the anniversary, the organization is looking back at its founder as it faces new crises. (19.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spectrum: Does AI know my child better than I?  

Child protection is focus of Save the Children centenary  

Romania: Help for Roma children  

Related content

Save the Children - Uganda Schule in in Nakasongola

Protecting young people: 100 years of Save the Children 19.05.2019

Save the Children has been working to protect young people for a century now. To mark the anniversary, the organization is looking back at its founder as it faces new crises.

Child protection is focus of Save the Children centenary 16.05.2019

War is especially devastating for children: every day they’re killed or maimed, abducted, recruited, or sexually abused. Save the Children marks 100 years of trying to improve their lives and make sure children have a future.

Klimaprotest | Rom | Greta Thunberg

Family memoir explores childhood of climate activist Greta Thunberg 03.05.2019

"Scenes from the Heart" is a memoir about Greta Thunberg and her family before she gained fame. Now available in German, the young climate activist's story will come out later this year in English.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  