 Child who survived Italy cable car crash to stay in Israel for now | News | DW | 23.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Child who survived Italy cable car crash to stay in Israel for now

Eitan is at the center of a custody battle between his Israeli grandfather and his aunt who lives in Italy. In May, the six-year-old's parents and younger brother were killed in a cable car crash in Piedmont.

Custody trial at a family court in Tel Aviv

Eitan's aunt (right) traveled from Italy for Thursday's preliminary hearing

A family court in Tel Aviv stated on Thursday that a six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car crash who was taken by his grandfather to Israel, should stay in the country for the time being.

The first hearing in the alleged kidnapping case of Eitan Biran concluded that he should remain in Israel until the resumption of the trial, which is scheduled for October 8, the ANSA news agency reported.

According to ANSA, Eitan's maternal relatives and his aunt Aya Biran-Nirko, who traveled from to Tel Aviv from Italy for the initial hearing, will share his guardianship.

Eitan's aunt said as she entered the courtroom: "I want to bring Eitan back home. I am very worried about him, I want to bring him home as soon as possible."

Watch video 01:30

Alpine cable car crash leaves 14 dead

Tragic circumstances

The boy's Israeli parents and younger brother were among 14 people killed in May this year when a cord snapped and the emergency safety brake failed to activate on a cable car in Italy's northwestern Piedmont region.

Since then, the six-year-old's maternal grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, has become the subject of a kidnapping probe by Italian prosecutors after he allegedly took his grandson to Israel earlier this month on a private jet.

Prozess in Tel Aviv I Shmulik Peleg

Shmulik Peleg, being interviewed by reporters as he leaves court for a hearing on charges of kidnapping his grandson

Family must not discuss child's situation, says lawyer

The case has dominated headlines across Italy. 

Israeli media surrounded the Tel Aviv courtroom for Thursday's hearing, which was focused on interim visitation arrangements between the feuding families.

Aya Biran-Nirko's lawyer, Shmuel Moran, told reporters after the preliminary hearing that both sides had agreed on "temporary agreements" which will hold until at least October 8.

"We also agreed that there will not be any communication about the child's situation," the lawyer added.

Last week, in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 television, Peleg said Eitan was "happy and surrounded by family" and that they had left Italy in a "totally legal way."

"He is in the place where is supposed to be, in his home, in Israel," Peleg said.

Uncle: Parents wanted Eitan to grow up in Israel

Eitan's maternal uncle, Guy Peleg, told Israeli television channel Kan 11 on Tuesday that "Eitan's parents wanted him to grow up in Israel."

Eitan and his parents, Amit Biran and Tal Peleg, moved to Italy to enable Amit to study medicine. The family lived there with six-year-old Eitan and his younger brother Tom, who also perished in the cable car crash.

jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Italy cable car crash suspects released from jail

The three men remain under investigation for the tragedy near Lake Maggiore. Fourteen people died when a technical fault caused a gondola on a popular cable car route to crash to the ground.  

Italy cable car crash: Suspects arrested over maintenance failure 

Police said investigations have found that a temporary fix to a malfunction prevented the brake from engaging, causing the disaster that killed 14 people.  

Advertisement