Child Brides in South Sudan

It’s estimated that 50% of girls in South Sudan are forced into marriage. Hard-up families exchange the young brides for cows, with the trade taking place at cattle markets.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OWqV
Advertisement
Also on Global 3000:
Philippines: Keeping education on track
In the Philippines many children missed out on two years of schooling because of the pandemic. Now volunteer teachers are helping them catch up, thanks to a makeshift mobile school on a disused railway track.
Finding space for solar panels
To achieve an emissions-neutral future, the world will need a lot more photovoltaic systems than we have today. But space is in short supply. So where exactly can we put our solar panels?
Mexico: Saving Indigenous languages with song
Mexican soprano Maria Reyna performs in 14 Indigenous languages. When a language dies, a culture dies with it, she says. But many Mexicans who emigrate to the US are all too happy to turn their back on their homeland and its traditions.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 13.03.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 14.03.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 15.03.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 15.03.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 17.03.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
FRI 17.03.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3