Child Brides in South Sudan

It’s estimated that 50% of girls in South Sudan are forced into marriage. Hard-up families exchange the young brides for cows, with the trade taking place at cattle markets.

Philippines: Keeping education on track

In the Philippines many children missed out on two years of schooling because of the pandemic. Now volunteer teachers are helping them catch up, thanks to a makeshift mobile school on a disused railway track.

Finding space for solar panels

To achieve an emissions-neutral future, the world will need a lot more photovoltaic systems than we have today. But space is in short supply. So where exactly can we put our solar panels?

Mexico: Saving Indigenous languages with song

Mexican soprano Maria Reyna performs in 14 Indigenous languages. When a language dies, a culture dies with it, she says. But many Mexicans who emigrate to the US are all too happy to turn their back on their homeland and its traditions.

