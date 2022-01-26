Child abuse scandal: Germany's Catholic Church fights for its future

A perfect blue sky hangs over Aachen Cathedral. The crisp winter sunlight illuminates the more than twelve centuries of church history: constructed on Charlemagne's orders and the site of coronations of dozens of Germany's kings and queens. But all is far from well behind the ornate facade here in the western German border city. In his Sunday sermon Helmut Dieser, the bishop of Aachen, spoke of wrath and disappointment, outrage and dismay, suffering and doubt. He was referring to the reactions expressed in response to a Munich law firm's report, published on Thursday, into the Church's handling of clergy who for decades covered up the sexual abuse of children.

The report includes grave allegations against former Pope Benedict XVI. As Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he was the head of the Munich diocese from 1977 to 1982. During that time he took part in a meeting where he and others discussed the future of a priest accused of repeated misconduct who, it was agreed, would be transferred from Essen to Munich. Where he continued to abuse children.

The inability to admit guilt

"What appalls me and leaves me distraught, but also angry, is the incalculable extent of individual suffering and, inexorably linked with it, the extent of the failure for which Church leaders, bishops and their staffs were and are responsible," said Bishop Dieser in his sermon. "And beyond that there is the inability to recognize one's own guilt and ask for forgiveness, or at least to express regret and pain for one's own part in the tragedy."

Even as Dieser delivered his sermon on Sunday, Benedict was still standing by the claim that he had not attended the gathering at which the Essen priest's future was decided. However, after it became clear that his name was in the official list of participants, the former pope revised his statement on Monday, speaking of a "mistake" and claiming that he had not acted "out of bad faith."

Even a former pope can be found guilty

But there are many in the Catholic Church who have run out of patience with such statements. "It can't remain the case that those responsible hide their shame by pretending to know nothing about what was going on, or claiming that things were done differently back then," said Dieser. "This was the very same thinking that prevented perpetrators from being stopped and left children exposed to abuse!" Even a former pope must be called to account for his guilt, and he must confess to that guilt, "not only in prayer, and not only when he goes to confession."

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI 'We are pope' "We are pope" reads the headline of Germany's leading tabloid, "Bild." On April 19, 2005, the College of Cardinals elected 78-year-old Joseph Ratzinger to succeed John Paul II as the 265th pope. Taking the name Benedict XVI, the first German pope in nearly 500 years displayed humility while assuming the papal throne: "The cardinals have elected me, a modest laborer in the Lord's vineyard."

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI A whole life by God's side Born on April 16, 1927, Joseph Ratzinger grew up immersed in World War II. Early in his life, Ratzinger decided to follow the path of the church, and even as a boy expressed his wish to become a cardinal.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI A war child During the war, Ratzinger was required to join the Hitler Youth at the age of 16. Ratzinger later said he left the group as soon as organizers stopped requiring him to attend. He is pictured here in 1943. In 1944, he was drafted into the Wehrmacht. At the end of the war he was briefly held as a prisoner of war by United States forces, but was released in June 1945.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Priest, professor, pope Joseph Ratzinger studied theology, was ordained in 1952 and became a professor for theology at the University of Regensburg at the early age of 30. Ratzinger was initially seen as a progressive member of the church, but he reportedly turned more conservative after the student protests of the late 1960s.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Influential theologian called to Rome In 1981, just four years after he was made Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Pope John Paul II brought Ratzinger (right) to Rome — appointing him prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, making him the most powerful enforcer of Catholic doctrine. That an academic with limited pastoral experience should rise so high in the church hierarchy was a bone of contention for critics.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Conservative course Cardinal Ratzinger became increasingly conservative, something he shared in common with John Paul II. Advice on the prohibition of abortion, and against contraception and Latin American Liberation Theology bore his hallmarks. He stayed true to his conservative path throughout his papacy, as well.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI A church in crisis In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI's lifting of the excommunications of four bishops of the Society of Saint Pius, one of whom had denied the Holocaust, caused a global outcry. Poor personnel decisions, a lack of ecumenical progress — and above all, the sexual abuse of minors by the clergy, which was covered up for decades — all marred the pope's tenure.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI 'Scourge' of sexual violence Pope Benedict did try to address the issue of sexual abuse, including reaching out to victims. He described the abuse of minors by priests as a "scourge" and having evinced "great suffering." Although he did tighten restrictions for training priests, critics accused him of doing too little. Indeed, it was his successor who called the first major crisis meeting on the topic in the Vatican.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Criticism from Germany On his third visit to Germany, Benedict XVI was received by adoring crowds, such as here in Erfurt. But the pope also faced harsh criticism: He was accused of ignoring victims' associations in his deliberations and discussions. And his strict refusal to allow Holy Communion to couples of mixed denominations was seen as a rejection of ecumenical values.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Collision course with Islam At the carnival parade in Mainz in 2007, Benedict XVI was depicted driving into a mosque in his popemobile. The float was an allusion to a controversial statement by the pope, in which he quoted the Byzantine Emperor Manuel II Palaiologos, who said the Prophet Mohammed had brought "only evil and inhumanity" into the world. His choice of words caused a storm of controversy in the Muslim world.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Historic decision In February 2013, Benedict XVI resigned from his offices as pope and bishop of Rome for health and age reasons. This step was seen as an act of great sovereignty, as it had been more than 700 years since a pope had retired of his own accord. Benedict may spend the rest of his days as "pope emeritus" in a monastery in the grounds of the Vatican.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Two popes? Following his resignation in 2013, Benedict XVI had pledged to obey his successor, Francis. Yet the pope emeritus raised his voice again. In early 2020, he published a book in which he argued vehemently against changing priestly celibacy. Francis had refused to categorically rule out consecrating married men as priests.

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI Admitting to false testimony On January 24, 2022, the former pope apologized for providing false information during a probe into sexual abuse in his old Munich archdiocese. His statement read that this was not done "with ill intent," but was rather an "oversight." The former pope had told an inquiry he had not been present at a 1980 meeting discussing a pedophile priest who had been allowed to remain in office. Author: Christoph Strack



Ordinary passers-by were also at pains to share their outrage outside Aachen Cathedral on Monday. "It's time for priests to take a stand," one elderly man demanded. He and his wife are in no doubt that the abuse scandal and the fact that it was for decades covered up, have done almost irreparable damage to the Catholic Church. "I'm sure that now more than ever people will turn their backs on the Church," said the woman.

People of faith must justify their acts

These days, little remains of the euphoria with which many in Germany welcomed the election of a German pope as the head of the Catholic Church. "We are pope!" was the headline in one German tabloid back in 2005. Now, though, a growing number of German bishops are calling on Benedict to admit the full extent of his guilt in the child abuse scandal.

The situation is unbearable for many of the faithful, says Georg Bätzing, the bishop of Limburg, who also serves as chair of the German Bishops' Conference. They find themselves having to justify to family and friends, "that they are still members of this institution." We must face up to the damage done by "disastrous behavior" at the very top, among the church leaders, "and right up to the former pope." And he goes on: "I understand everybody who is tortured by doubt in the Church and the leaders of our Church. And when I look at the facts that have emerged in Munich, then I can only say that I am ashamed of this Church."

Systematic failure to take responsibility

That clear choice of words from Bätzing gives some encouragement to lay members of the Catholic Church. "I see many among the bishops who have the best of intentions. It would be far from fair to tar them all with the same brush," says Irme Stetter-Karp, President of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK). She, too, is shocked and appalled about the extent of the cover-up: "The systematic failure to take responsibility," with which the church has reacted to the abuse scandal, must now come to an end, she told DW.

Irme Stetter-Karp is among the many who are desperately disappointed with Pope Benedict's role in the scandal: "From my point of view this has been anything but well-handled. The way that he revises previous claims only when it is impossible to go on denying the truth. What we need to see now is his taking unqualified personal responsibility for his previous failings."

'Don't tar all bishops with the same brush,' says Irme Stetter-Karp, President of the Central Committee of German Catholics

Reform or fail

The Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK) is the largest lay organization in the Catholic Church in Germany. Together with the German Bishops' Conference, the ZDK has set in motion a two-year reform program known as the "Synodal Path," which has emerged as a possible way forward from the abuse scandal.

At the beginning of February, lay members and clerics are set to meet for the Third Synodal Assembly. "What I hope for from this milestone, this gathering, is either real progress towards reform, or we will find ourselves at a very critical juncture that could ultimately lead to the failure of the Synodal Path," Stetter-Karp told DW. In her view, the time has come for the truth and nothing but the truth — not just admitting that which can no longer be denied. "I think that we are facing a very serious test.

Young people leaving the church in droves

Huge numbers of young worshippers are officially leaving the Catholic Church each year. Which is having a massive impact on the Church's youth organizations, says Gregor Podschun, a member of the executive committee of the Federation of Catholic Youth (BDKJ). Many young people are no longer sure that they have a spiritual home in the Church, and some have approached the BDKJ youth organization to find out whether they can officially leave the main body of the Church while remaining members of the youth organizations.

"What we are seeing is a lot of young people beginning to question their faith." They sense that as an institution the Church has very little to do with the Bible. "So, there's a disconnect between the Church as a faith and the Church as an institution. And that can lead to people leaving the Church although they are still believers."

Gregor Podschun wants to keep the doors of the Church open for youngsters who are unhappy with developments in the Church. He, too, is exasperated with the way things often seem to be going: "It's not about the Church saving itself. If we want to ease people's suffering, and if that means tearing down the Church as we know it, then so be it. And, after that, the next step can follow: rebuilding the Church."

The Munich report did not come as a surprise, Podschun told DW. "The Church has monarchical structures. It's highly centralized. It's a system that exercises power on behalf of the Vatican. So, it's not really surprising that things that would be damaging to the church are covered up." As a young Catholic himself, he hopes that all the damage and distress will prompt the Church "to think seriously about expressing regret and seeking a new course."

