  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Water scarcity
Ukraine
HistorySpain

Child Abduction - A Dark Chapter for the Catholic Church

4 minutes ago

Child abduction has been practiced in many countries. But nowhere on such an egregious scale as in Spain.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UVxH
WDR-Doku Kinderraub - Ein dunkles Kapitel der katholischen Kirche
Image: WDR

There, some 300,000 babies were stolen from their mothers and sold to childless couples during and after the Franco dictatorship.

Ireland is infamous for child abduction. So are Argentina, Chile and Australia. But nowhere else in the world did so many babies disappear as in Spain. And nowhere else have the victims received so little justice. 

WDR-Doku Kinderraub - Ein dunkles Kapitel der katholischen Kirche
Image: WDR

The Spanish dictator Franco had more than 100,000 opponents of the regime killed after the Civil War. This has been documented in detail by historians. However, another crime remained largely unknown until recently: organized child abduction.

 

 

WDR-Doku Kinderraub - Ein dunkles Kapitel der katholischen Kirche
Image: WDR

 

Ideologically motivated during the early period of Franco's dictatorship, child kidnapping soon developed into a lucrative business involving doctors, lawyers and the Roman Catholic Church.

 

 

WDR-Doku Kinderraub - Ein dunkles Kapitel der katholischen Kirche
Image: WDR

 

It is estimated that into the 1990s, some 300,000 babies disappeared from Spanish maternity clinics. They were then sold to childless couples with forged papers. All the while, mothers have been looking for their children and children for their biological parents. These searches are extremely difficult, as victims are confronted with a lack of documents, a lack of political will and above all, the Church’s wall of silence.

WDR-Doku Kinderraub - Ein dunkles Kapitel der katholischen Kirche
Image: WDR

In recent years, there have been some flashes of hope that light would finally be shed on this tragedy. But a recent political initiative created by Spanish victims' groups now seems doomed to failure. So far, only a handful of people have succeeded in finding their relatives again. The majority of victims continue to live without knowing what happened to them and their families. 
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 13.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 13.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 13.09.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 14.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 15.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 14.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

 

 

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A person walks in front of the #BRICS logo at the Johannesburg summit
Live

BRICS leaders meet in Johannesburg

Politics32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) supporter poses for a photograph during the opposition party's election campaign rally.

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officials inspect a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

ReligionAugust 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Five people wearing white headphones stand at a bank of video screens, holding gaming controllers and playing.

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

PoliticsAugust 21, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

File photo of smoke rising from the outskirts of the town of Jisr Al-Shughur in western Idlib province after an air strike by Russian warplanes.

Russia's other war in Syria

Russia's other war in Syria

Conflicts8 hours ago02:48 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Business4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage