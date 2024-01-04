Cherry blossom mania hits US capital
In Washington, the cherry blossom trees are a popular visitor attraction. But climate change is causing change here too, with the iconic trees blooming earlier than ever.
Rosy splendor
The cherry blossom trees are the stars of spring in the US capital Washington. The National Cherry Blossom Festival is an event that celebrates the donation of more than 3,000 cherry blossom trees to Washington from the mayor of Tokyo in 1912. The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year.
Impact of climate change
The most popular place to see the cherry blossom trees is the area around the Tidal Basin, an artificial reservoir. The peak of the blossoming now often comes earlier. This is because when spring is warmer, flowering is triggered earlier. Scientists have observed this in several cities around the world.
Earlier flowering
In mid-March, the cherry trees in the US capital experienced their second earliest flowering peak since records began. That was almost a week earlier than expected.
Last blooms for iconic "Stumpy"
Gnarled older cherry tree "Stumpy" is in its last bloom. "Stumpy" is still holding on but is in poor condition. It and more than 100 other cherry trees are being felled and turned into mulch for other trees. When the project is complete, over 250 new cherry blossom trees will be planted as replacements.
Opening early in Germany
The phenomenon of early blossoming can also be seen in Germany. In the former German capital Bonn, the cherry blossoms started about two weeks earlier than usual this year. The buds of the Japanese carnation cherry are already fully open. Normally, this is not the case until mid-April. The warmer it is, the faster the petals fall.
Late bloomers in Tokyo
In Japan things are a little different this year. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in central Tokyo only began to bloom on March 29. This means that the blossoms opened five days later than average.