Chennai: Changing the 'not my job' mindset on recycling

Aparna Ganesan
October 14, 2024

A women-led initiative is encouraging the public to see the benefits of waste segregation for their neighborhood. They organize collection drives and promote composting — with nudges via Whatsapp to people not doing their bit.

Aparna Ganesan India
Aparna Ganesan Aparna Ganesan is an independent journalist and documentary filmmaker from India.@aparna596
