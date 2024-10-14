Chennai: Changing the 'not my job' mindset on recycling

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaChennai: Changing the 'not my job' mindset on recyclingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAparna Ganesan10/14/2024October 14, 2024A women-led initiative is encouraging the public to see the benefits of waste segregation for their neighborhood. They organize collection drives and promote composting — with nudges via Whatsapp to people not doing their bit.https://p.dw.com/p/4ldlWAdvertisement