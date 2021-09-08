Chemnitz: Trial begins over antisemitic attack on Jewish restaurant

A trial began on Wednesday over one of the most notorious incidents during a day of racist rioting that struck the city of Chemnitz three years ago.

A 30-year-old man was charged with dangerous bodily harm, breaching the peace, and property damage for being among a group of at least 10 men who threw fist-sized rocks and other objects at Uwe Dziuballa, the Jewish owner of the Restaurant Schalom, near the city center in late August 2018.

The incident was part of several days of far-right demonstrations and violence against immigrants that followed the killing of 35-year-old Daniel H., who was stabbed during a fight with an Iraqi and a Syrian.

Far-right demonstrators marched through the streets of Chemnitz in November 2018, claiming to perform satire

Antisemitic attack

The 56-year-old Dziuballa has long since grown tired of describing the attack on him and his restaurant of August 27, 2018: How the violence in the city center that day had barely affected the side street where his restaurant was located, how he had just been locking the front door, at around 9:30 p.m., when he found himself confronted by a group of partly masked men shouting anti-Semitic abuse, and how he suddenly felt several objects raining down around his head. A rock hit his right shoulder.

Since that night, he told DW before the trial, Dziuballa had been haunted by the "hate-filled eyes of those masked and unmasked people."

"That brings a certain demonization with it, and I hope that when I see the defendant in the courtroom — whether he looks stern or impassive or generally apathetic — I'll see him as a totally normal person," he said. "And I hope that those eyes, which were relatively hate-filled but had no face to go with them, will gain a face and so the demons will disappear."

Uwe Dziuballa, the Jewish owner of the Restaurant Schalom, has grown tired of describing the attacks

Neo-Nazis mobilized

The far-right demos in Chemnitz in 2018 became notorious for attracting extremists from across Germany, as several far-right organizations, including the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party, mobilized supporters to descend on the city.

A week of unrest and political upheaval culminated in one of the biggest gatherings of neo-Nazis in the country in early September, when over 10,000 people gathered as part of various demonstrations.

Some 282 crimes, including physical assault and racist abuse, were investigated by authorities in connection with the violence, the Saxony Justice Ministry recently revealed. Some 171 of these investigations were dropped, mainly due to lack of evidence or because the perpetrators could not be found, the ministry said in response to an information request by the socialist Left Party.

A history of antisemitism

The defendant in the trial is not from Chemnitz either, but from Stade, a small town outside Hamburg where he was eventually tracked down thanks to DNA evidence in December 2019. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to anything between six months and several years in prison.

"I hope very much that this trial does not end with a suspended sentence or that the person who did this just walks free," Ruth Röcher, head of the Chemnitz Jewish Community Organization told DW. "I hope that it comes to a just punishment."

Dziuballa was born in Chemnitz and once told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper that his family can trace its roots to the city to before the creation of the German Empire. He opened the Schalom in 2000, since when it has established itself as one of the best-known Jewish restaurants in Germany. He also says it has regularly been smeared with anti-Semitic graffiti since it opened.

"Even if it's taken three years for it to come to a trial, it's a signal that throwing stones and objects at a Jewish restaurant, or in this case at me, can have consequences," Dziuballa said. "The message that is being sent is that in a democracy it's not normal to throw stones or objects when you have different opinions, and that a situation like this can bring consequences."

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.