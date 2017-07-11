 Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture 2025 in Germany | News | DW | 28.10.2020

News

Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture 2025 in Germany

Chemnitz is situated in the eastern state of Saxony. It was chosen from a shortlist of eight cities across Germany.

  • Karl Marx Monument, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Karl Marx Monument

    Chemnitz suffered severe damage during the Second World War. Reconstruction took place under communist rule with prefabricated concrete slab buildings, parade streets and this monumental bust, of Karl Marx, the founder of scientific socialism. In 1953 the city was renamed Karl-Marx-Stadt in his honor. After the end of the former East Germany in 1990, the city regained its original name.

  • Old town hall, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Old and new town hall

    Despite the extensive war damage and socialist reconstruction, some historic buildings still exist in Chemnitz today. These include the Old and New Town Hall on the market square. In the 20th century, the city was an important industrial location, so it expanded rapidly. In 1911 a new building seen here on the right was added to the Old Town Hall, the white building on the left in the picture.

  • Theaterplatz Square, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/imagebroker)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Theaterplatz square

    One of the most beautiful architectural ensembles in Chemnitz is the Theaterplatz square with the opera house, the St. Peter's Church and the King Albert Museum. In the latter a selection of the Chemnitz Art Collections is on display. They have more than 60,000 exhibits in their inventory, including paintings and sculptures by renowned artists such as Caspar David Friedrich or Edvard Munch.

  • Roter Turm (Red Tower), Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/imagebroker)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Roter Turm (Red Tower)

    The oldest building in Chemnitz dates from the 12th century. As part of the city fortifications, the Roter Turm tower repulsed enemies. It also served as the seat of the city bailiff and prison. Today the tower is a landmark and museum. The exhibition gives insight into the life and work of important Chemnitz personalities from the worlds of art, business and politics.

  • Kaßberg neiborhood, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Kassberg neighborhood

    The district of Kassberg, which was only partially destroyed in the war, is one of the largest coherent Art Nouveau and Wilhelminian style quarters in Europe. There is also an extensive network of cellar vaults, which can be visited. A small door at the foot of the Kassberg hill leads into the underground realm where wine, beer and food used to be stored.

  • train Museum, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Industrial heritage

    Chemnitz was considered a center of mechanical engineering and the textile industry which is why it was also called "Saxon Manchester." Numerous industrial buildings still testify to this. For example, the foundry hall of the machine tool factory Hermann und Alfred Escher AG. Today, the Chemnitz Industrial Museum is located here, which displays exhibits relating to Saxon industrial history.

  • Henry van de Felde Museum, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/imagebroker/C. & R. Doerr)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Villa Esche

    Many famous architects have helped to shape Chemnitz, including the Belgian artist, architect and pioneer of the Bauhaus Henry van de Velde. His Art Nouveau villa for the manufacturer of stockings, Herbert Esche, is a work of art whose concept encompasses everything from the garden fence to the tableware. Today the house is home to a wedding room, a restaurant and the Henry van de Velde Museum.

  • Moated castle Klaffenbach, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Moated castle Klaffenbach

    On the outskirts of Chemnitz, you will find the Renaissance moated castle Klaffenbach. Many couples marry here — apparently under the watchful eye of the maid von Taube, who according to legend was walled into the tower by her father because she refused to get married. There are also studios and arts and crafts, a hotel, a golf course and a riding stable.

  • Cyclists sitting on a rock looking out over a valley in the Erzgebirge mountains, Chemnitz, Germany (picture-alliance/MITO images RM/R. Niedring)

    Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture for 2025

    Gateway to the Erzgebirge mountains

    Chemnitz is a perfect starting point for a tour into the Erzgebirge mountains. The densely wooded region offers many cycling and hiking trails, mountain bike routes, ski slopes and cross-country ski tracks. The low mountain range is also known for its mining and steam trains as well as crafts and Christmas traditions.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


The eastern German city of Chemnitz has been recommended to win the European Capital of Culture 2025, the chairwoman of the jury, Sylvia Amann, announced on Wednesday. 

"This title is a great opportunity for Chemnitz to give and receive a lot, to show a lot of the unseen. It will give the city a boost," tweeted the Culture Foundation for Germany's 16 federal states, citing the mayor of Chemnitz, Barbara Ludwig.

A European Capital of Culture is awarded to a city in the EU and holds the title for one year. During the year, the city holds a series of cultural events which also promote pan-European themes.

Alongside Germany, Slovenia will also nominate a city to hold the European Capital of Culture title in 2025.

How did Chemnitz win the title?

The German cities of Hanover, Hildesheim, Magdeburg and Nuremberg were also in the running for the title. They were shortlisted from a total of eight cities in Germany.

The prospective cities had to impress the jury with a 100-page application, as well as showcasing digital city visits and a final presentation.

If the designated Capital of Culture sticks to its proposed plans, it will receive the Melina Mercouri Prize worth €1.5 million ($1.7 million) at the end of the monitoring phase in spring 2025.

Chemnitz will have to wait a while before gaining the title. Culture Commissioner Monika Grütters will officially appoint the winning city at the end of the year during a conference of German culture ministers.

kmm/dr (dpa, AFP, KNA)

