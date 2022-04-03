Cheers, and Amen!

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Father Wolfgang F. Rothe is no run-of-the-mill priest...and not only because he goes on whisky pilgrimages. While exploring Scotland’s wild beauty this rebellious Catholic cleric also addresses the controversial issues facing his Church.
Wolfgang F. Rothe tells us of an attempted rape by his bishop and that he was forced into silence by the Church authorities. However, instead of holding his tongue he is fighting for change in the Catholic Church: the ordination of women to the priesthood, gay marriage, and a more honest approach to human dilemmas.