 Cheers, and Amen! | Faith Matters - The Church Program | DW | 02.09.2022

Faith Matters

Cheers, and Amen!

Father Wolfgang F. Rothe is no run-of-the-mill priest... and not only because he goes on whisky pilgrimages.

While exploring Scotland’s wild beauty this rebellious Catholic cleric also addresses the controversial issues facing his Church.

Wolfgang F. Rothe tells us of an attempted rape by his bishop and that he was forced into silence by the Church authorities. However, instead of holding his tongue he is fighting for change in the Catholic Church: the ordination of women to the priesthood, gay marriage, and a more honest approach to human dilemmas.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 04.09.2022 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 04.09.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 04.09.2022 – 20:30 UTC
MON 05.09.2022 – 01:15 UTC
MON 05.09.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 07.09.2022 – 17:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 04.09.2022 – 09:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3