ChatGPT is changing education, say AI experts. But how?

Experts say artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the way students are taught and study. These "language model" AIs can write flawless-looking academic essays. Is it a threat or opportunity or both?

When Doris Weßels logged into ChatGPT for the first time, she said it was a "magical moment." That's coming from a professor of business informatics, who has researched artificial intelligence (AI) and how it's changing education for years.

It was only a few days after ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, had been released to the public on November 30, 2022, by a company called OpenAI.

Anyone can interact with ChatGPT via an internet browser. You type in questions or commands and ChatGPT responds (to almost anything). Within five days of its release, one million people had signed up to use it.

The claim is that ChatGPT can explain, program and argue with human-like efficiency.

Weßels, who is based at Kiel University of Applied Sciences, is amazed by the technology. She told DW: "It's like entering another world."

Ghostwriting for all

Mike Sharples, an emeritus professor at the UK's Open University, has seen a few such "major breakthroughs" during his 40–year career in artificial intelligence — including a precursor to ChatGPT called GPT-3.

Sharples warns that "GPT democratizes plagiarism."

Some students have been open about using the technology to help them write essays in perfect academic language.

It's like free ghostwriting for everyone. But there are examples that show ChatGPT's responses can be factually incorrect.

Is ChatGPT a threat to universities education?

ChatGPT can be used to write research papers. Sharples had the AI generate a scientific article that he said "could pass a first academic review."

This worries Weßels. She said that universities were in danger of being left behind. On the one hand, there's the software industry, which is developing ever more powerful AI systems. And on the other hand, there are the students, who are learning how to use AI in education faster than their teachers can keep up with the developments.

Students often learn about new AI technology rapidly in real time via social media and are keen to try new methods, while some academic staff and professors may be slower on the uptake, or set in their ways.

Weßels sees a "possible horror scenario" where unsuspecting professors might think they have done an excellent job of teaching if all their students submit error-free assignments — when, in fact, it's all down to ChatGPT or a similar system.

Too little data to assess the threat from ChatGPT

Debarka Sengupta, an AI expert based in New Delhi, has similar concerns.

"Everyone in India knows about ChatGPT," said Sengupta, who leads the Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence (CAI) at IIIT-Delhi.

Sengupta worries that academic standards will suffer if students start to depend on the technology. If they stop learning how to write essays themselves and use ChatGPT instead, Sengupta said they could become "extremely incompetent and addicted."

But there is still far too little data to support such fears. At time of writing, ChatGPT has only been out for two months.

However, Sengupta notes that "plagiarism and cheating have always existed" and that students motivation to learn should not be undererstimated. Like other experts, Sharples said "students go to university to learn, not to cheat."

Opportunity: How AI chatbots help students

Bernadette Mathew is one of Sengupta's students. She is researching cancer growth for a PhD in biology.

Mathew's experiments generate large amounts of data that need to be analyzed. But that can't be done by hand. So, she has been learning how to code to help her use computers automate and speed up the process of analyzing the data — but learning to code left her struggling to keep up with her research.

Sengupta heard about Mathew's difficulties and introduced her to ChatGPT. It's been a big help, said Mathew.

The chatbot explains what she doesn't understand about coding, it finds errors in her own coding, and sometimes Mathew lets it code for her.

Mathew said it works in "99% [of the time]." The best part, she said, is that ChatGPT doesn't just do her work, but helps her to understand coding.

The AI makes her feel "empowered" to work independently, said Mathew.

"Chatting with ChatGPT is like chatting with a real person. If I had known this earlier, I could have saved myself so much time and work," said Mathew.

She said these chatbots will "revolutionize" the work of experimental biologists, allowing the researchers to focus on their research, rather than on having to learn how to code.

Back in Kiel, Doris Weßels said that ChatGPT would help students in other subjects as well. It can help students write those difficult first words, that first paragraph of an essay, and help students with what she called their "fear of the blank page."

Think of ChatGPT as the calculator in math

The Canadian psycholinguist Daniel Lametti of Acadia University said that ChatGPT will do for academic texts what the calculator did for mathematics.

Calculators changed how mathematics were taught. Before calculators, often all that mattered was the end result — the solution. But when calculators came, it became important to show how you had solved the problem — your method.

Some experts have suggested that a similar thing could happen with academic essays, where they are no longer only evaluated on what they say but also on how students edit and improve a text generated by an AI — their method.

Artificial intelligence is not all intelligent

ChatGPT does not understand the essays it writes — it does not understand the meaning of the language. Like a parrot in a professor's office that listens to conversations and "parrots them," an AI-chatbot merely processes and presents the language and facts that it has been fed. And that can lead to problems.

There are examples of ChatGPT texts that read as though they were written by an expert — the language reads well — but where the contents of the text is factually incorrect.

So, as with other AI technologies, humans are still required to review and correct AI-generated texts. That editing is often complicated and requires real knowledge of a subject, and that could be graded at universities in the future.

The experts we spoke to for this article say the technology is not going away. Adapting to ChatGPT will be a challenge for teaching, they say, but it can also be an opportunity for universities to get better at educating and teaching.

And Sengupta says tech-savvy India will be particularly quick at making use of the opportunities that AI presents.

The article was translated from German.