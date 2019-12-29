 Charlie Hebdo and the demise of caricature | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 07.01.2020

Culture

Charlie Hebdo and the demise of caricature

Five years after the Islamist attack on the Parisian satire magazine "Charlie Hebdo," experts say caricatures in the press are an endangered species — and not only in France.

caricature by Guillaume Doizy depicts a man with tears flowing and a pencil jammed into his head (Guillaume Doizy)

For the Charlie Hebdo staff, January 7, 2015 began like any other day with a discussion of topical issues at a morning conference. There was a cake on the table: One of the artists was celebrating his birthday. But at around 11:30, two men charged into the room and opened fire. Eleven people died from the bullets spewing forth from the kalashnikovs. Afterwards, the perpetrators ran out onto the street shouting: "Allah is great. We have killed Charlie Hebdo. We have taken revenge for the sake of the Prophet Mohammed."

The attack by the brothers Chérif and Saïd Kouachi, theretofore known to the police as minor criminals in Parisian suburbs, was on a newspaper that had dared to publish caricatures of Mohammed.

A man holds a sign saying Je suis Charlie at a ceremony in Liverpool on January 11, 2015 (Reuters/Noble)

"Je suis Charlie" became in international expression of mourning — and defiance

'Je suis Charlie'

After the bloody attack, the world was awash in a wave of solidarity. The slogan "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie), was heard everywhere. A few days after the massacre, more than four million people took to the streets nationwide in France to take a stand for freedom of opinion and against terrorism. In Paris, then-President Francois Hollande led a procession with heads of state and government from all over the world.

Procession with Francois Hollande in the middle, including Angela Merkel, Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmud Abbas (Reuters/Wojazer)

Heads of state and government mourning in Paris

'Soldiers on the battlefield'

Cartoon artists were shocked as well. Mourning for colleagues was mixed with rage, recalls the Berlin caricaturist Bernd Pohlenz. Having created the portal "toonpool," a collection of about 300,000 cartoons by 2,500 artists from 120 countries, he is in touch with artists worldwide. "After the Paris attack, artists were in shock, paralyzed. At no wish of their own, they now saw themselves as personnel in a war between two irreconcilable, opposite worlds," he told DW.

"For not a few artists, their medium had suddenly become a weapon. Artists felt like soldiers on a battlefield," added Pohlenz. Yet nearly all caricaturists returned to their normal activities after a few weeks, without a trace of self-censorship.

Watch video 02:25

France marks five years since attack on Charlie Hebdo

Fatwa against Salman Rushdie

Guillaume Doizy, a French historian and caricature specialist who has delved into the history of press drawings, takes a similar view. "After the attack on freedom of expression," he says, "people wanted to launch a counterattack."

The war had begun earlier, with the fatwa issued against Salman Rushdie, the author of the 1988 novel The Satanic Verses.

A number of protests and violent acts by Muslims came in its wake. Through his fatwa, the Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Khomeini had called for the author's death — backing up his demand by describing the book as "against Islam, the Prophet and the Koran."

Guillaume Doizy (Privat)

Caricaturist Guillaume Doizy


Mohammed caricatures from Denmark

The first international scandal over caricatures occurred in 2005, when the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published 12 caricatures of Mohammed. The images were later republished in Norway. Having received death threats, two of the artists were forced to hide.

Taking the newspaper's side, Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen rejected requests for discussion by ambassadors from 11 Islamic countries. Enraged Muslims threatened to storm Danish and Norwegian embassies in their respective countries.

In 2008, Danish security forces discovered plans to murder Kurt Westergaard, one of the Mohammed caricaturists. Two years later, he only narrowly escaped an attack by a suspected Islamist.

Nonetheless, Guillaume Doizy was eager to stress to DW that most Muslims can only smile about religious caricatures — and if they are enraged, then no more than Christians or Buddhists if those religions are depicted satirically. "But there is always a small group that exploits such a situation in order to impose their religious views and manipulate people," says Doizy. Then the choice is clear: take a stand and proceed.

One week after the attack, the surviving Charlie Hebdo staff created a new issue. The title picture showed a lonely Mohammed carrying a "Je suis Charlie" sign, with the title "All is forgiven."

The issue of Charlie Hebdo appearing one week after the attack (Picture-Alliance/AP Photo/L. Cironneau)

"All is forgiven..."

50th birthday under police protection

The satire newspaper's circulation temporarily shot up into the millions — before January 7, it had had only a niche audience. There was also a new German version for a while.

Meanwhile, sales have declined, and the German version was cancelled. Many people are suspicious of humor, and that not only goes for Islamists, says Riss, whose real name is Laurent Sourisseau. A survivor of the attack, he is the publication's current editor in chief. The newspaper will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2020 — at an undisclosed location and under police protection. The satire business remains a struggle.

Bernd Pohlenz (Privat)

German caricature artist Bernd Pohlenz

Beginning with the uproar over the Danish caricatures and coming to a head with the attack on Charlie Hebdo, satirical drawings have been in the public attention, said Guillaume Doizy. Every overly critical publication is bound to generate a media outcry. 

Are press caricatures obsolete?

"Press drawings are under an unlucky star, and 2019 was a particularly bad year," says Claire Carrard, the president of the association named Cartooning for Peace. Her claim refers to the renowned daily New York Times' discontinuation of all caricatures in its international edition in mid-2019 after one drawing was perceived as anti-Semitic. It showed US President Donald Trump wearing a kippa and leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu like a dog on a leash.

Guillaume Doizy says the New York Times made its decision not solely on the basis of content. He sees caricature in newspapers as an endangered species. "Press drawings were a vehicle of the 19th and 20th centuries," he says. "Nowadays people want to see photos and videos."  

With circulation in decline and in an era when uproars in the internet are virtually guaranteed, publishers avoid angering their readers and advertisers. "The number of verbal attacks — insults, threats and intimidation — is much, much higher than it used to be," confirms Juliane Matthey, press representative at Reporters Without Borders.

New paths 

Do caricaturists have a future? Yes, says Bernd Pohlenz. Cartoonists are offering their art on red-hot issues and are increasingly finding themselves in partnership with art centers, galleries and museums. "Caricaturists are very creative there."

  • Frankreich Paris Davide Martello (Getty Images/AFP/K. Tribouillard)

    How artists have responded to terror

    First sign of peace

    The day after the November 2015 Paris attacks, which left over 130 people dead, the city was in mourning. When German pianist Davide Martello began playing John Lennon's "Imagine" outside the Bataclan on a piano he had transported from Germany, a crowd quickly gathered. Martello later told The Guardian that "I wanted to be there to try and comfort, and offer a sign of hope."

  • Peace for Paris Peace-Zeichen Eifelturm von Jean Jullien (Jean Jullien)

    How artists have responded to terror

    When words fail

    After the chaos of a tragedy, a simple visual image can be a comfort. French graphic artist Jean Jullien posted a hand-painted peace sign incorporating an image of the Eiffel Tower on social media after the November 2015 attack in Paris. It quickly became an iconic symbol of sympathy with survivors.

  • Gedenken an den Anschlag auf Charlie Hebdo in Paris (Getty Images/E. Cabanis)

    How artists have responded to terror

    The image as a weapon

    Artists do not always play a peaceful role. The comic artist known as Charb was famous for publishing offensive caricatures of religions, including Islam. After Islamist gunmen shot him and his colleages to death in the offices of Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7, 2015, demonstrators used his images to defy the attackers and their supporters.

  • GMF Panel 50 How art and culture can foster... Aeham Ahmed (DW/K. Danetzki)

    How artists have responded to terror

    Music from the ashes

    Artists are sometimes the targets of terrorist groups. Such was the fate of Syrian pianist Aeham Ahmad, who studied music in Damascus and Homs but spent much of his life in a refugee settlement. It was on a bombed-out street there that Ahmad gained international attention, playing piano in a YouTube video. After ISIS militants burned his instrument, he fled to Germany and now lives there.

  • Hamburg Thalia Theater Aufführung Wut/Rage nach Elfriede Jelinek und Stephens (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Fürst)

    How artists have responded to terror

    Catharsis, the therapy of theater

    Aristotle's theory of catharsis - purging emotions through theater - lives on. Austrian Elfriede Jelinek crafted her play "Anger" (pictured above in a 2016 production at the Hamburger Thalia-Theater) while in shock from the 2015 attacks in Paris. The title points not only to the anger of the attackers, but also the hatefulness of some responses, as well as the agony of those caught in the middle.

  • Elfenbeinküste Musiker des Collectif Bassam am Strand von Grand Bassam (DW/J.-P. Scholz)

    How artists have responded to terror

    "Not even scared"

    On March 13, 2016, Al-Qaeda militants gunned down 19 people on the Ivory Coast's sandy Grand Bassam beach. Ten days later, a number of the country's pop stars released a music video to reclaim the space. "Meme pas peur" is the name of the song - "Not even scared" - and the defiant words ring true among performers as they dance on the sun-bleached sand, no blood in sight.

  • Wandmalerei Guillaume Bottazzi (DW/M. Kübler)

    How artists have responded to terror

    Just color and line

    Not all artistic responses to violence are literal. The vivid colors and lively shapes of Guillaume Bottazzi's abstract art speak for themselves as a reponse to tragedy. Since the end of October, he has been working on a mural in Brussels's Place Jourdan as a permanent memorial to the victims of the March 22 attacks in the city.

  • Frankreich Künstler Jeff Koons in Paris (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Euler)

    How artists have responded to terror

    A wealthy donor

    American pop artist Jeff Koons unveiled his plan for "Bouquet of Tulips 2016" at a ceremony in Paris in November. The forthcoming sculpture, by one of the world's wealthiest artists who hires workers to construct his designs, was donated in honor of the victims of the multiple Paris terrorist attacks of 2015.

  • Deutschland Brandenburger Tor erstrahlt in Schwarz-Rot-Gold (Reuters/R. Krause )

    How artists have responded to terror

    Together Berlin!

    On December 20, a day after an attack on a Berlin Christmas market claimed 12 lives, the Brandenburg Gate was lit with the colors of the German flag. On Friday, December 23, the city will hold a six-hour long memorial concert featuring several German musicians as a sign of Berlin's resilience to the disruption of an otherwise festive public life in the week before Christmas.

    Author: Amien Essif


 

