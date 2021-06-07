Visit the new DW website

Charles, Prince of Wales

Prince Charles – longest serving heir apparent.

Charles Philip Arthur George, born November 14, 1948, is the eldest child and heir apparent of British Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. His fairytale wedding in 1981 to Lady Diana Spencer was broadcast internationally, drawing in tens of millions of viewers all over the world. The turbulent marriage officially ended in divorce in 1996. Diana died tragically in a car accident one year later. Prince Charles married his long-time friend and lover Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony in 2005. He is well-known for his activism on environmental issues, such as organic farming.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on on November 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family, the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby? 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child. Through her name, the life of the newborn is already symbolically charged.

Diana, die Prinzessin von Wales trägt ihr Baby Prinz Harry am 7.8.1985 in Southhampton im Arm. Prinz Harry, der jüngste Sohn von Diana und Prinz Charles, wollte seinen 16. Geburtstag am 15.9.2000 in der Schule feiern. Er verbringe den Tag «ganz normal» im Eliteinternat Eton. Am Sonntag, 17.9. plane der Teenager einen «freien Tag», falls die Lage bei der Spritversorgung einen Ausflug zulasse, wurde mitgeteilt. Der inzwischen 1,80 Meter große Prinz bereitet sich in dem Internat auf eine Zwischenprüfung vor. Wie sein älterer Bruder William sieht Harry in seiner Freizeit gerne Actionfilme oder hört Popmusik. Ansonsten wird Rugby oder Polo gespielt.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. Here are a few other British royal babies who've smiled for the camera.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 09.03.2021+++Melbourne, Australien+++ A photo taken in Melbourne on March 9, 2021 shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on US broadcaster CBS. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

The top scandals involving the British royals 10.03.2021

Fans of the British royal family are also in love with their scandals. Prince Harry and Meghan's interview is one recent case, but there have been many preceding it.
The Crown. File photo dated 22/02/20 of Emma Corrin, who plays Lady Diana Spencer in the Netflix series The Crown. The fourth series is set in the late 1970s and will follow Diana's relationship with the Prince of Wales, played by Josh O'Connor +++ In this image released by Netflix, Olivia Colman portrays Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from The Crown. Colman was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix via AP) +++ Gillian Anderson arrives at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Season 4 of 'The Crown' spotlights era of female leadership 16.11.2020

The drama that reinvented the stiff upper-lip continues: Queen Elizabeth II faces strong competition in season 4 of "The Crown" as Margaret Thatcher moves into Downing Street — and Diana enters her Prince Charles' life.
Britain's Prince Charles visits members of the Welsh Guards band at the Guards' Chapel, Wellington Barracks, London, Britain, November 11, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's eternal heir to the throne: Prince Charles at 70 13.11.2018

Were Prince Charles ever to be crowned king, he would be the oldest monarch to accede to the throne. Rather than taking things easy, he's been taking on more royal duties than ever in recent years.
ARCHIV - Der britische Thronfolger, Kronprinz Charles von Großbritannien, aufgenommen am 27.05.2013 in Cröffelbach (Baden-Württemberg). Foto: Marijan Murat (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 13.11.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70 13.11.2018

Most people of his age simply enjoy retirement, but the British heir to the throne, Prince Charles, still faces the role that has influenced his entire life: Becoming king upon Queen Elizabeth's death.

. 18/07/2018. St Tudy, United Kingdom. The Duke of Cornwall, Patron, The Prince s Countryside Fund, and The Duchess of Cornwall visit St. Tudy Community Shop in Cornwall, UK, a community-run business, meeting the volunteers who staff the shop and officially opening its new extension, which provides a meeting space for local residents. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xBenxStevensx/xi-Imagesx IIM-18233-0002

Private moments with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace 22.07.2018

A new exhibition at Buckingham Palace shows some of the Prince of Wales' most prized — and personal —belongings. The show comes just a few months before his 70th birthday.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: - Preview of the 'Prince & Patron' Exhibition at Buckingham Palace on July 19, 2018 in London, England curated by The Prince of Wales to mark his 70th birthday. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Prince and Patron: Prince Charles shows his favorite art works 22.07.2018

To mark his 70th birthday, the Prince of Wales is sharing some of his favorite works of art during a special display at the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. Among them are some of Prince Charles' own paintings.
Royal Wedding preparations. File photos of Meghan Markle and the Prince of Wales. Charles will accompany Ms Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said. Issue date: Friday May 18, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:36564212 |

Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at royal wedding 18.05.2018

After confirming that her father would not be attending her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday, US actor Meghan Markle asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle instead.
***Archivbild*** Buckingham Palace accounts. File photo dated 17/6/2017 of (left to right) The Prince of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. The monarchy is expected to receive a financial boost from the taxpayer after the Crown Estate, whose profits fund the Queen's official work, recorded a large jump in income. Issue date: Tuesday June 27, 2017. On the day Buckingham Palace accounts were released showing the Queen's official net expenditure increased by £2 million to almost £42 million, figures from the Crown Estate revealed an 8\%, or £24.7 million, rise in profits to £328.8 million in 2016/17. See PA story ROYAL Accounts. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:31845500 |

The House of Windsor turns 100 17.07.2017

The British royal family celebrate a century under the banner of the House of Windsor on July 17. Through great historical turbulence and well-documented family intrigues, the Windsors have stuck together.

ARCHIV - Der chinesisch-amerikanische Architekt Ieoh Ming Pei lacht am 03.07.2006 in Luxemburg (Luxemburg) bei der Verleihung des mit 10.000 Euro dotierten Orient- und Okzident-Preises der Erwin Wickert-Stiftung. Am 26. April wird Pei 100 Jahre alt. (zu dpa «Der Meister des Lichts: Architekt I. M. Pei wird 100» vom 25.04.2017) Foto: Harald Tittel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Louvre pyramid architect I. M. Pei turns 100 26.04.2017

Best known for designing the glass pyramid in front of the Louvre, Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei has left traces of his inimitable modernist style all over the world. He turns 100 on April 26.
EMXD_16_25_04_Stratford_1.JPG (©DW ) Stichwort: Shakespeare *** NUR FÜR EUROMAXX VERWENDEN ***

Stars celebrate Shakespeare 25.04.2016

400 years after his death, festivals, exhibitions and performances are celebrating the legacy of William Shakespeare. In Stratford-upon-Avon, celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch and Helen Mirren are commemorating him.
* FILE ** Camilla Parker Bowles, long-term partner of Prince Charles, leaves a memorial service for Princess Margaret, at London's Westminster Abbey in this Friday, April 19, 2002 file photo. Prince Charles is to marry his partner Camilla Parker Bowles, the prince's office said Thursday, Feb. 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Stephen Hird/Pool)

Queen Camilla? No, Thank You 27.03.2005

Two weeks before their wedding, Britain's Prince Charles and bride-to-be Camilla Parker Bowles have received some bad news. A survey revealed that the vast majority of Britons don't want Camilla to become Queen.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she leaves Norfolk Police headquarters, in Wymondham, England, after the opening ceremony she performed Tuesday Feb. 5, 2002. Wednesday will be the 50th anniversary of Elizabeth's succession to the British throne.

Icing on a Collapsing Cake 07.02.2002

England's Queen is celebrating the 50th year of her reign this week, but the future does not look too rosy for the British monarchy, whose image has been damaged by busting marriages and princely drug abuse.