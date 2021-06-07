Charles, Prince of Wales

Prince Charles – longest serving heir apparent.

Charles Philip Arthur George, born November 14, 1948, is the eldest child and heir apparent of British Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. His fairytale wedding in 1981 to Lady Diana Spencer was broadcast internationally, drawing in tens of millions of viewers all over the world. The turbulent marriage officially ended in divorce in 1996. Diana died tragically in a car accident one year later. Prince Charles married his long-time friend and lover Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony in 2005. He is well-known for his activism on environmental issues, such as organic farming.