Chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee — live updates

Chaos at the Kabul airport as Afghans scramble for the last remaining exit

The Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday, issuing film from within the presidential palace

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled with no interim government in place

US military ferries last remaining diplomats in Kabul to the airport by helicopter as the flag was lowered at the US embassy

After facing criticism over the delay, a German military transport plane set off for Kabul on Monday morning

The UN Security Council will convene later in the day

This story was last updated at 7:09 (UTC/GMT).

Commercial flights out of Kabul are cancelled

Commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled Monday as Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) announced Kabul airspace had been released to the military.

On its website, the ACAA announced the "civilian side of Hamid Karzai International Airport (Kabul airport) is closed until further notice."

Civilian aircraft over Afghanistan were advised to reroute as any transit through Kabul-controlled airspace, which includes all of Afghanistan, was likely to be uncontrolled.

In a message to reporters, the Kabul airport authority announced, "There will be no commercial flights from Hamid Karzai Airport to prevent looting and plundering. Please do not rush to the airport."

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed commercial flights including an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi and a Terra Avia plane traveling from Baku to Delhi had changed course to avoid an Afghan overflight.

Chaos at Kabul airport after the Taliban takes charge overnight

US troops securing the Kabul airport reportedly fired shots in the air Monday as chaotic scenes unfolded with Afghans scrambling onto the tarmac in the hopes of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban took charge over night.

A correspondent with German public broadcaster ARD shared footage from the scene with audible gunshots.

An official told Reuters, "The crowd was out of control," as hundreds of civilians ran onto the tarmac. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."

At this time, the airport is the only viable exit still available out of the country as many border crossings have been closed while others have fallen under Taliban control.

German military transport takes off, bound for Kabul

Germany's Defense Ministry said early on Monday that the first A400M military transport plane had taken off from an airfield near Hanover, bound for Kabul, "to bring those in need of protection from Afghanistan to safety."



On Twitter the ministry wrote, "What's clear: it is a dangerous mission for our troops."

On a typical flight, an A400M has space for just over 100 passengers. The plane is supposed to bring back embassy staff, German citizens, and some Afghan staff fearing Taliban reprisals. Several flights are planned.

German officials and the military had faced criticism for failing to authorize the flight earlier

German media outlets, including Deutsche Welle, also published an open letter urging the government to establish an emergency visa scheme for journalists and other staff in the country.

Both France and Turkey say their evacuation flights will arrive Monday evening.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern calls on Taliban to respect human rights

At a press conference in Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Taliban leaders to follow through on their stated commitments by allowing women to continue to work and let girls go to school.

Ardern noted the situation on the ground deteriorated much faster than anticipated and said New Zealand would send a C-130 military aircraft and personnel to evacuate New Zealanders still in the country and the approximately 37 Afghans who worked alongside the New Zealand defense forces and their dependents.

Ardern said, "The whole world is watching. Taliban is making claims about the type of administration they wish to be. We would implore them to allow people to leave safely."

She conceded, "It's not a matter of trust - it's going to be all about the actions, not the words."

Sunday's events in brief: Taliban take control in Kabul as Ghani flees

On Sunday, hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, Taliban fighters entered the presidential palace according to footage shot by Al Jazeera. The flag on the US embassy was lowered as US diplomats were ferried to the airport by helicopter, including the acting ambassador.

Many cities and districts in Afghanistan fell with little fanfare in recent days as the Afghan security forces largely crumbled in the face of the insurgency. By Sunday, the Taliban were able to enter Kabul with little to no resistance.

The Taliban's rapid advances have effectively coincided with the withdrawal of NATO troops from the country, almost 20 years after the US-led invasion to topple the Taliban in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks.

