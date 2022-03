Lizbeth Hernandez, Mexico City (Mexico)

"It is very empowering to think of our stories as a collective, it is a gift. I want to empower us for all those who face violence every day," said the coordinator of Kaja Negra, a digital media outlet focused on stories about women and the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2011, she has covered women's struggles in Mexico for media outlets such as The Washington Post in Spanish and Animal Político.