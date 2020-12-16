 Chang′e 5 almost back with precious moon rock | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 16.12.2020

Science

Chang'e 5 almost back with precious moon rock

For the first time since the mid-1970s, a spacecraft will return to Earth with rocks and soil samples from our moon.

China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe orbiter approaching the ascender vehicle

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft  is nearing the end of its mission after a three-week roundtrip to the moon and back to Earth.

The spacecraft's re-enter capsule is due to land, carrying 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of ground samples from the moon, in Inner Mongolia during the night of December 16 to 17.

It is expected to land between 01:32 a.m. and 02:07 a.m. local time (6:32 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. CET) in Siziwang "banner," a county or district, in the autonomous, north China region.

Siziwang is a known Chinese space landing site. It is where the country's crewed Shenzhou missions landed in the early 2000s, and it was selected especially for the Chang'e 5 return capsule.

But Inner Mongolia is vast and finding the small capsule in the harsh, snowy winter weather will be difficult during the night.

The return capsule is one-seventh the size of the one used for China's crewed spaceship and it will land in an area is 16 times larger. 

Ground and retrieval teams have practiced the search, as shown in video from China's Xinhua news agency, using powerful search lights. They have conducted 30 land surveys. Helicopter teams and ground vehicles are at the ready.

Like a skipping stone 

To make things harder for the retrieval team, the return capsule will land using a "skip reentry method."

A skip reentry method describes the way that a spacecraft reenters the Earth's atmosphere.

Like a stone that you throw at an angle at water — a pond or the ocean — to let it skip across the surface, spacecraft can also skip on reentry.

It is, however, a very difficult maneuver.

If, for instance, a spacecraft fails to slow down enough as it hits and skips on the Earth's atmosphere, it may bounce off the atmosphere and get sent back out into space.

Watch video 02:43

China launches Chang'e 5 to get rocks from the moon

If, on the other hand, it hits the atmosphere at the wrong angle — if it "splashes" on the surface — the spacecraft could fail completely and burn up.    

But we've all tried skipping stones on water, and some go farther than you'd expect. And that may also go for spacecraft, potentially. Which poses another challenge for the retrieval team as the return capsule may land — somewhere — over a very large area.  

Historic mission, either way

It is the third time that China has landed a spacecraft on the moon, starting with Chang'e 3 and then Chang'e 4.

Chang'e 4 was the first to ever land on the far-side of the moon — the side we cannot see from Earth.

And if successful, Chang'e 5 will be the first so-called "sample return" mission to bring back rock, dust and other minerals from the moon since Luna 24. That was Soviet Russia's last sample return mission in 1976.

Before that, the US Apollo missions also brought back kilos of lunar samples, but the program was disbanded in 1972.

Now, the global space community is working on a growing number of sample return missions to the moon and beyond.

Japan's Hyabusa 2 just returned with samples from an asteroid called Ryugu. Japan is also planning a sample return mission to the moons of Mars in 2024.

Then there is a European and American sample return mission to the Red Planet itself. All this, within this decade.

Sharing science

Chang'e 5's lander stayed back on the surface of the moon to carry out surveys and measurements. It was equipped with a panoramic camera to map the topography of the landing site, an infrared spectrometer to determine the physical composition of stones and dirt around the landing site, and a soil measurement instrument to detect and analyze the subsurface structure where the lander drilled for samples. 

The China National Space Agency (CNSA) says Chang'e 5 will help foster the country's knowledge, technology and talent pool for future manned missions to the moon and other deep space expeditions.

Pei Zhaoyu, deputy director of CNSA's Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center, says scientists around the world will are welcome to participate in the research related to the new lunar samples.

  • Full moon in the night sky (picture-alliance/Arco Images/B. Lamm)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    The moon is shrinking!

    According to NASA research, the moon is slowly losing heat, which causes its surface to shrivel up like a grape turning into a raisin. But that's not all: its interior is shrinking! The moon has become about 50 meters (150 feet) "skinnier" over the past several hundred million years.

  • Buzz Aldrin and a US flag on the moon (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Neil A. Armstrong)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    How did that US flag wave?

    Conspiracy theorists believe that the lunar landing was a fake, and that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked around on July 21st, 1969, on a soundstage instead of the moon. They point to the fact that the flag planted by Aldrin waved as if moved by the wind, which would be impossible in space's vacuum. NASA's explanation: Aldrin was twisting the flagpole while planting it in the ground.

  • Man is wiping sweat off his head (picture alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Scorching hot and freezing cold

    If it's summer in your neck of the woods, you might be sweating right now. But just remember: temperatures are little more extreme on the moon. When the sun hits its surface, it can get up to 127 degrees Celsius (260 degrees Fahrenheit) hot. Without the warm glow, temperatures can drop down to -153 degrees Celsius (-243 degrees Fahrenheit). Brrr!

  • Man's silhouette seen in front of the moon (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Man on the moon

    The myth of a person living on the moon has existed for almost as long as Earth's satellite itself. Some people see a face on the surface of the full moon, composed of the dark lunar plains and the lighter lunar highlands. Many cultures have tales about an actual person who committed some kind of misdeed and was banished to the moon for it. Astronauts are yet to encounter them, though.

  • Solar eclipse (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Drifting apart — the end of solar eclipses

    The moon is drifting away from Earth at a speed of almost 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) per year. The farther away our satellite is, the smaller it appears to us. In about 550 million years, it'll look too small to ever "cover" all of the sun, even at its closest position to Earth. That'll mean no more total solar eclipses.

  • Wolf howling at the night sky (Imago/Anka Agency International/G. Lacz)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Wolves don't care

    Ah, howling at the moon — no old-timey scary movie is complete without it. But in fact, wolves do not intensify their howling when a full moon rolls around, and they don't direct their howls at the moon, either. They simply yowl at night, which is also the time when a full moon is most visible. That could be one reason our ancestors drew the connection.

  • Neil Armstrong and Apollo 11 crew meeting President Obama in the White House (picture-alliance/dpa)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Moon-walkers: Not a very diverse bunch

    12 humans have walked on the moon so far. While they come from various professional fields, they have a couple of things in common: All of them are American, all of them are white and all of them are men. Let's see where the first non-American on the moon will be from — maybe it'll be a woman and/or person of color, too!

    Author: Carla Bleiker


