 Chancellor Scholz: ″Putin wants to create a Russian empire″ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Chancellor Scholz: "Putin wants to create a Russian empire"

Watch video 00:45

More in the Media Center

Leipziger Buchmesse 2014. Autorin Katja Petrowskaja präsentiert ihr Buch Vielleicht Esther im Rahmen der Leipziger Buchmesse 2014 am 14.03.2014. Leipzig Book Fair 2014 Author Katja Petrowskaja presents her Book maybe Esther in Frame the Leipzig Book Fair 2014 at 14 03 2014 100 Must-Reads Katja Petrowskaja Vielleicht Esther

Ukrainian artists react to Russian invasion 25.02.2022

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? 24.02.2022

The United Nations Security Council meet on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Russia vetoes draft UNSC resolution on Ukraine invasion 26.02.2022

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland on February 25, 2022, fleeing the conflict in their country, one day after Russia launched a military attack on its neighbour Ukraine. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland 26.02.2022

More from DW News

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 27.02.2022

26.02.0222 epa09786311 People fleeing the region of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Medyka, southeastern Poland, 26 February 2022. At the border crossing itself, mostly women with small children in their arms are seeking help. Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on the early hours of 24 February. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

People fleeing war in Ukraine seek refuge in Poland 27.02.2022

Demonstrators gather during an anti-war protest in Munich, Germany, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Protesters around the world rally against war in Ukraine 26.02.2022

Read also

PABRADE, LITHUANIA - JUNE 07: German soldiers man a Wiesel armoured fighting vehicle of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, that is equipped with a TOW anti-tank weapon in a dense forest during Thunder Storm 2018 multinational NATO military exercises on June 7, 2018 near Pabrade, Lithuania. Two NATO exercises: Thunder Storm 2018, which is being hosted and led by Lithuania, and Saber Strike 2018, which is being held across the three Baltic nations and is led by the United States Army, are coinciding this week and will run until mid-June. NATO, in an initiative called enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) first launched in 2017, maintains multinational NATO battalions in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as a defensive deterrent against Russia. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Germany's reversal on Ukraine weapons policy 'response to Putin's aggression' 27.02.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained the government's decision to supply weapons to Kyiv saying, "We need to support Ukraine in its hour of desperate need."

Russia Germany 8115903 15.02.2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a joint press conference following their meeting at Moscow s Kremlin, Russia. Sergey Guneev / Sputnik Moscow Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSergeyxGuneevx

Germany's Russia policy in tatters after Russian invasion of Ukraine 24.02.2022

Germany's historic Russia policy, which has been focused on "special relationship" diplomacy and economic ties rather than confrontation, has been struck a blow by Russia's escalation. What now for Berlin?

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics 26.02.2022

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.

Leere in und um den Audi Dome. Krieg in der Ukraine: Spiel gegen ZSKA kurzfristig verlegt. Die EuroLeague hat das für den heutigen Donnerstagabend angesetzte Spiel des FC Bayern gegen ZSKA Moskau kurzfristig abgesagt und auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt verlegt. Damit traf die EuroLeague eine Entscheidung auch im Sinne des FC Bayern. Marko Pesic, Geschäftsführer der Bayern-Basketballer, und Vereinspräsident Herbert Hainer hatten an diesem Donnerstag unter dem aktuellen Eindruck des eklatanten Bruchs internationalen Rechts durch Russland einen Antrag auf Spielverlegung gestellt. Der FC Bayern begrüßt die richtige Entscheidung der EuroLeague, sagt Herbert Hainer. Der FC Bayern verurteilt den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine. Ich möchte mich bei EuroLeague-CEO Jordi Bertomeu sehr bedanken für einen intensiven und konstruktiven Austausch an diesem sehr traurigen Tag. Basketball / EuroLeague / FC Bayern München - ZSKA Moskau / Audi Dome / 24.02.2022 / FOTO: Mladen Lackovic / LakoPress *** Emptiness in and around the Audi Dome War in Ukraine Game against ZSKA postponed at short notice The EuroLeague has cancelled FC Bayerns game against ZSKA Moscow scheduled for this Thursday evening at short notice and rescheduled it for a later date With this, the EuroLeague made a decision also in the sense of FC Bayern Marko Pesic, Managing Director of Bayern Basketball, and club president Herbert Hainer had made a request to postpone the game this Thursday under the current impression of the blatant breach of international law by Russia FC Bayern welcomes the right decision of the EuroLeague, says Herbert Hainer FC Bayern condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine I would like to thank EuroLeague CEO Jordi Bertomeu very much for an intensive and constructive exchange on this very sad day Basketball EuroLeague FC Bayern Munich ZSKA Moscow Audi Dome 24 02 2022 PHOTO Mladen Lackovic LakoPress

Bayern Munich fans back decision to postpone EuroLeague game vs. CSKA Moscow 24.02.2022

Bayern Munich had their EuroLeague basketball game against CSKA Moscow postponed because of events in Ukraine earlier in the day. Bayern's general manager told DW that it was the right decision.