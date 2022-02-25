Chancellor Scholz: "Putin wants to create a Russian empire"

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained the government's decision to supply weapons to Kyiv saying, "We need to support Ukraine in its hour of desperate need."
Germany's historic Russia policy, which has been focused on "special relationship" diplomacy and economic ties rather than confrontation, has been struck a blow by Russia's escalation. What now for Berlin?
Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.
Bayern Munich had their EuroLeague basketball game against CSKA Moscow postponed because of events in Ukraine earlier in the day. Bayern's general manager told DW that it was the right decision.
