Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses Global Solutions Summit

The German chancellor is addressing the Global Solutions world policy forum in Berlin. The event aims to implement research-based policies for the G20, G7 and beyond.

Olaf Scholz addressed delegates at the Global Solutions forum on Monday, with this year's summit particularly focusing on inclusivity and sustainability.

After the speech, Scholz was expected to take questions from selected audience members, together "exploring perspectives from a global audience on topics such as the G7, G20, food security, and future generations."

The Global Solutions Summit — the World Policy Forum aims to address the main policy challenges facing the G20 and G7 and other supranational gatherings.

It aims to transform research into policy initiatives and brings together experts from think tanks, research organizations, government, business, and civil society each year in the middle of every G20 Presidency.

A day earlier, Scholz met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin ad joined him in the western city of Aachen for the awarding of the Charlemagne prize.

