Olaf Scholz speaking at the Global Solutions SummitImage: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses Global Solutions Summit

2 hours ago

The German chancellor is addressing the Global Solutions world policy forum in Berlin. The event aims to implement research-based policies for the G20, G7 and beyond.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RMOw

Olaf Scholz addressed delegates at the Global Solutions forum on Monday, with this year's summit particularly focusing on inclusivity and sustainability. 

The German Chancellor acknowledged that some countries, such as India, Vietnam, and South Africa, was concerned about Western double standards on Russia.

"When I talk to leaders from those countries, many assure me that they are not questioning the underlying principles of our international order. What they are struggling with is the unequal application of those principles," he said.

"What they expect is representation on equal terms, and an end to Western double standards."

Scholz said the assertions should be addressed, even if he doesn’t always think they’re justified.

After the speech, Scholz also took questions from selected audience members, together "exploring perspectives from a global audience on topics such as the G7, G20, food security, and future generations."

The Global Solutions Summit — the World Policy Forum  aims to address the main policy challenges facing the G20 and G7 and other supranational gatherings.

It aims to transform research into policy initiatives and brings together experts from think tanks, research organizations, government, business, and civil society each year in the middle of every G20 Presidency.

A day earlier, Scholz met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin ad joined him in the western city of Aachen for the awarding of the Charlemagne prize.

rt/jcg

www.global-solutions-initiative.org
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd in Ankara

Turkey election: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu head to a runoff

Politics55 minutes ago
