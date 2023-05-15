Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses Global Solutions Summit

The German Chancellor acknowledged that some countries, such as India, Vietnam, and South Africa, was concerned about Western double standards on Russia.
"When I talk to leaders from those countries, many assure me that they are not questioning the underlying principles of our international order. What they are struggling with is the unequal application of those principles," he said.
"What they expect is representation on equal terms, and an end to Western double standards."
After the speech, Scholz also took questions from selected audience members, together "exploring perspectives from a global audience on topics such as the G7, G20, food security, and future generations."
The Global Solutions Summit — the World Policy Forum aims to address the main policy challenges facing the G20 and G7 and other supranational gatherings.
It aims to transform research into policy initiatives and brings together experts from think tanks, research organizations, government, business, and civil society each year in the middle of every G20 Presidency.