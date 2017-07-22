Chance the Rapper, born in Chicago in 1993, is a popular US singer, songwriter and rapper. He is also known for his commitment to the struggle against gun violence.

Born as Chancelor Johnathan Bennett in 1993, Chance the Rapper's successful career began in 2013 after he released his second mixtape "Acid Rap." Apart from his solo career, he is also a member of the Chicago collective "Save Money" and has worked with the band "The Social Experiment," with whom he released the album "Surf" in May 2015. In 2016, Bennett released his third and much acclaimed mixtape "Coloring Book." Chance the Rapper is also known as a political activist. In 2014, he was named "Chicago's Outstanding Youth of the Year" for his struggle against gun violence. Chance is a Christian and refers to Jesus Christ in many of his songs.