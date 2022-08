Dipika Rebecca Pallikal

In 2011, at the age of 19, Dipika Pallikal won the Indian squash Championship for the first time. For the next four years, she boycotted the national Championship because the prize money for women was only 40% of what the men received. When the prize money was equalized in 2016, she competed again – and won. "It wasn't just about me, it was about the whole women's squash community," Pallikal said.