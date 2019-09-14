 Champions League: What the German clubs can learn from matchday 1 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.09.2019

Champions League: What the German clubs can learn from matchday 1

The opening matchday of the 2019-20 Champions League saw a mixed bag of performances and results for the German clubs. Bayern Munich's new signings caught the eye while an old hand impressed for Borussia Dortmund.

Mats Hummels (picture-alliance/L. Perenyi)

Hummels slowly fixing Dortmund defense

While Dortmund’s ferocious zeal in attack, albeit without an end product, took the plaudits in a 0-0 draw against Barcelona, just as impressive was their solidity in defense.

That was largely down to Mats Hummels, whose positioning and composure led the way to Dortmund keeping its second consecutive clean sheet. He was imperious in the air, quick to identify dangers and made a number of crucial challenges and blocks.

After an underwhelming first few matches sliding back into BVB life, Hummels looks like he can fix Dortmund’s Achilles’ heel from last season. His partnership with Manuel Akanji is blossoming and with Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney screening the backline from midfield, Dortmund’s defense could improve to the point where the Black and Yellows are able to become credible contenders both in Europe and back home.

Bayern's new signings starting to find their feet

The German champion did its major business either early (Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez) or late (Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic) this summer and, as a result, those four senior signings started together for the first time on Wednesday night.

Though Coutinho's long distance radar was a little off, he looked bright and his teammates looked attuned to finding him the opportunity to score from range, a useful tactic against a side like Red Star (and several in the Bundesliga) with limited ambition. Perisic is already off the mark in the Bundesliga and almost opened his Champions League account for Bayern with a wonderful piece of chest control and lofted finish which came back off the bar. Hernandez, deputizing for David Alaba on the left, also looked comfortable offering width when Perisic, who also demonstrated his aerial power, drove infield.

There are signs Bayern might now have the tools to smash the door down when they're struggling to pick the lock.

RB Leipzig have depth to fight on two fronts

Julian Nagelsmann rallies the troops (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Julian Nagelsmann rallies the troops

Just days after battling to a 1-1 draw with Bundesliga champions Bayern, RB Leipzig proved in their 2-1 win over Benfica that they have the stamina, but also the squad, to back up in the Champions League.

In Leipzig’s first ever Champions League campaign the Bulls fell disappointingly short, losing three and drawing one of their six matches. Last season, they also failed to navigate through the Europa League group stages.

Now, however, the squad is brimming with options and looks ready to contend on both fronts. Julian Nagelsmann only made one change from the team that faced Bayern, but any of his options on the bench could have stepped up –Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Amadou Haidara, Christopher Nkunku, Matheus Cunha, or Ademola Lookman.

It’s a complete change of scenery for Nagelsmann, who struggled to replicate Hoffenheim’s fourth and third place finishes while competing with the extra load of European football in his last season. The new Leipzig coach will be buoyed by the luxury of having a deep squad.

Same old woes for Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen face an uphill battle in the Champions League (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Bayer Leverkusen face an uphill battle in the Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen commanded 78 per cent of the possession in their clash with Lokomotiv Moscow, completed 89 per cent of their passes and took 17 shots to their opponents’ 8. But they still lost 2-1 to hand them a near impossible battle to qualify out of a group also featuring Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

While Lukas Hradecky’s brain snap to hand Lokomotiv the winner was a major talking point – continuing Leverkusen’s traditional woes in defense – of increasing concern is the team’s lack of attacking punch. Clearcut chances were at a premium.

It was a similar story in their 3-0 loss to Dortmund last weekend, where they boasted 67% possession and outshot their opponents 12 to 9, but failed to truly trouble their opponents.

From the combined 29 shots in both games, they have only managed to place seven on target. Peter Bosz’s penchant for possession football isn’t going to change, but he needs to find a way to make it more effective or Leverkusen will only go backwards.

  • UEFA Champions League 1994/95 | Sieger Ajax Amsterdam - Patrick Kluivert (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    Ajax's dawn

    In 1995, AC Milan were the dominant team in Europe. Their title defense against a youthful Ajax should have beenroutine, but the Dutch side (average age just over 23) surprised the Italian side and won it all. The face of the story: A 18-year-old Patrick Kluivert who scored the winner five minutes from time.

  • BG Fußball Champions League BVB Tor Ricken (picture-alliance/dpa/Colorplus/A. Scheidemann)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1997: BVB wear the crown

    Even making the final was a sensational achievement for BVB, but the club went one better by winning the final. Against Juventus, the underdogs led 2-0 at the break thanks to two goals by Karl-Heinz Riedle. Alessandro Del Pierro's goal after the hour mark gave Juve hope but only for seven minutes. Lars Ricken scored a brilliant lob with his first touch in a memorable moment of a special final.

  • Champions-League-Halbfinale Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1998: Broken goal in Madrid

    Shortly before kickoff for the semifinal between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, one of the goals fell apart when a fence, one that fans had climbed onto, broke – taking the goal with it. A good 76 minutes later, a replacement arrived. It remains one of the most curious moments in the competition's history.

  • Champions League Finale Manchester United vs Bayern Münichen (picture-alliance/empics)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1999: Crazy two minutes

    Bayern Munich already had one hand on the champagne. Mario Basler's early goal looked enough to beat Manchester United, but then football sprinkled some magic. In the 91st minute, Teddy Sheringham scored from a corner. Then two minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer added a second to secure an incredible comeback and leave Bayern stunned –even to this day.

  • Manchester-Fan mogelt sich auf Mannschaftsfoto (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schrader)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2001: One too many

    Wait a minute! That's not a starting 11! Who's the 12th man? It's Manchester United fan Karl Power (top row, left), who somehow outfoxed security at Munich’s Olympic Stadium for his team’s quarterfinal second leg against Bayern. Captain Roy Keane (top row, right) seems to have been the first to catch on to the fact that something is amiss.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2004: Special before becoming the 'Special One'

    The 2004 final was another one for the history books, with Porto and Monaco making up a final of underdogs. Porto secured a clear 3-0 win, completing one of the biggest coups the Champions League has seen. It also markedthe birth of a superstar, as just days later Porto head coach Jose Mourinho moved on to Chelsea where he announced himself as the "Special One."

  • Champions League Liverpool Istanbul 2005 (picture-alliance/empics/P. Noble)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2005: The miracle of Istanbul

    In the 2005 final, AC Milan were leading 3-0 after 44 minutes. A win looked certain, but Liverpool came back. Steven Gerrard scored, then Vladimir Smicer added a second. After Xabi Alonso put in his penalty rebound, Liverpool were on the home straight. The incredible comeback win was secured after a penalty shootout in one of the most dramatic finishes the Champions League has ever produced.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2011: Stankovic's 50-meter rocket

    Manuel Neuer likes to get involved in the outfield play, but in 2011, he was left looking silly. In the quarterfinals Neuer, then at Schalke, cut off an early Inter Milan attack by leaving his area to head the ball away from an approaching striker. However, his clearance landed right at the feet of Dejan Stankovic, who volleyed the ball straight back into Schalke's goal from 50 meters.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2012: The pain of the "Finale dahoam"

    Bayern Munich were seen as the favorites in their final at home to Chelsea in the Allianz Arena. Thomas Müller looked to have won it with five minutes to go, but then Didier Drogba powered in a header to equalize. Arjen Robben missed a penalty in extra time and in the shootout, Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger both missed. The home finale turned out to be another traumatic moment for Bayern.

  • Champions League - FC Barcelona - Bayer Leverkusen 7:1 (picture-alliance/dpa/Cordon Press)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2012 Magical Messi

    Lionel Messi has left many players in his dust over the years, but in 2012 he was a nightmare for Bayer Leverkusen. The Argentine scored five against an overwhelmed Bundesliga side, defeating them on his own. At the end of the night, Barcelona ran out 7-1 victors in one of the highest-scoring games in the tournament's history.

  • BG Fußball Champions League Arjen Robben jubelt Finale 2013, Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/imagebroker/U. Kraft)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2013: The German final

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2013: Lewandowski's four-goal haul

    Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski shows how many goals he scored against Real Madrid in a memorable home semifinal against Real Madrid in the 2012-13 season. BVB won 4-1 and secured a spot in the final despite a 2-0 loss in Spain. The final ended in defeat to Bayern, but Lewandowski's semifinal performance was one for the ages.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2017: Barca's incredible comeback against Paris

    Barcelona's exit looked confirmed after a 4-0 loss away in Paris, but in the second leg produced a spectacle. Edinson Cavani's goal just after the hour mark seemed to stop Barca's comeback in its tracks. Barca, 3-1 up, needed three more goals. Then Neymar scored a brace and in the 95th minute Sergi Roberto scored the winner in one of the most incredible comebacks in football history.

    Author: David Vorholt


