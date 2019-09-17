 Champions League: Werner at the double as RB Leipzig defeat Benfica | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.09.2019

Sports

Champions League: Werner at the double as RB Leipzig defeat Benfica

RB Leipzig continued their strong start to the season, defeating Benfica 2-1 away from home in their Champions league opener. Timo Werner was once again the standout player, netting both goals.

Champions League | Benfica Lissabon - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Benfica 1 - 2 RB Leipzig 
(Seferovic 84' - Werner 69', 78')

Following a commendable draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, which kept them top of the table, RB Leipzig have followed up with a crucial win against Benfica in the Champions League.

The Bulls are determined to progress to the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history this season and made a perfect start to their Group G opener.

Timo Werner had the ball in the net as early as the seventh minute, only to see it ruled out for offside, and teammates Emil Forsberg and Marcel Sabitzer also went close. In an evenly poised match, Benfica also threatened at the other end with Peter Gulacsi required to make a handful of solid stops.

It took until the 69th minute for the deadlock to be broken, some strong hold-up play from Yussuf Poulsen presenting Werner with the opportunity to fire home a low effort from 16 yards.

Werner then sealed his brace with a simple tap-in almost 10 minutes later to send Leipzig on the road to victory.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt forward Haris Seferovic managed to pull one back late on in the 84th minute, but the Bulls held on for all three points. With fellow Group G opponents Lyon and Zenit Saint Petersburg drawing 1-1, Leipzig sit atop in the standings.

js/mp (AFP, AP)

Bundesliga: Julian Nagelsmann makes his mark as RB Leipzig ride their luck

Outplayed for long periods, RB Leipzig could have fallen on their sword against Bayern Munich. But a key tactical change and some good fortune saw Leipzig earn an important point. (14.09.2019)  

UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund - FC Barcelona

Champions League: Reus penalty miss costs dominant Dortmund win against Barcelona 17.09.2019

Borussia Dortmund will be ruing a string of missed chances against Barcelona in their Champions League Group F opener. Marco Reus saw his penalty saved in the second half as the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München l Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich held in Leipzig 14.09.2019

Early on in the season, Julian Nagelsmann's undefeated RB Leipzig side took on the defending champions Bayern Munich. In a thrilling, end-to-end game, there was somehow no winner. Both goalkeepers impressed.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach v RB Leipzig Tor 0:2 Werner

Bundesliga: Timo Werner the thorn in Rose's side as Nagelsmann stays perfect 31.08.2019

Gladbach coach Marco Rose was born in Leipzig and coached Red Bull Salzburg. But inside knowledge couldn't stop RB Leipzig, as Timo Werner's treble sent his side top, writes Matt Pearson from Mönchengladbach.

