Champions League: Werner at the double as RB Leipzig defeat Benfica

Benfica 1 - 2 RB Leipzig

(Seferovic 84' - Werner 69', 78')

Following a commendable draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, which kept them top of the table, RB Leipzig have followed up with a crucial win against Benfica in the Champions League.

The Bulls are determined to progress to the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history this season and made a perfect start to their Group G opener.

Timo Werner had the ball in the net as early as the seventh minute, only to see it ruled out for offside, and teammates Emil Forsberg and Marcel Sabitzer also went close. In an evenly poised match, Benfica also threatened at the other end with Peter Gulacsi required to make a handful of solid stops.

It took until the 69th minute for the deadlock to be broken, some strong hold-up play from Yussuf Poulsen presenting Werner with the opportunity to fire home a low effort from 16 yards.

Werner then sealed his brace with a simple tap-in almost 10 minutes later to send Leipzig on the road to victory.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt forward Haris Seferovic managed to pull one back late on in the 84th minute, but the Bulls held on for all three points. With fellow Group G opponents Lyon and Zenit Saint Petersburg drawing 1-1, Leipzig sit atop in the standings.

