Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig - live

- RB Leipzig team news:

With Dayot Upamecano suspended, Welsh teenager Ethan Ampadu starts at center-back for the visitors. Dani Olmo drops to the bench in favor of Christopher Nkunku. RB line up in a 3-4-3 which looks like it will become a 5-3-2 when not in possession.

RB Leipzig XI (3-4-3): Gulacsi - Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg - Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer, Angelino - Nkunku, Werner, Schick

- Memories of 1974

It may be RB Leipzig's first trip to Tottenham but it's not the first time Tottenham have played a team from Leipzig. In 1974, the Londoners faced Lokomotive Leipzig in the UEFA Cup semi-final, winning 4-1 over two legs. The game took place in a different world altogether, with the East German secret police, the Stasi, an ever-present threat. DW spoke to those involved:

- When Tottenham Hotspur played Leipzig behind the Iron Curtain

- Mourinho vs. Nagelsmann

The Portuguese is undoubtedly one of the great managers of the modern era. Mourinho (52) is one of only five coaches to have won the Champions League (or, previously, the European Cup) with two different clubs (FC Porto and Inter Milan) while he has also won domestic titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

If Mourinho is the experienced old bull dog, then Nagelsmann is the young terrier. The 32-year-old earned a reputation as a wunderkind at Hoffenheim and is now tasked with taking RB Leipzig to the next level.

- Old vs. new

This may be new territory for 11-year-old RB Leipzig but not for their opponents. 137-year-old Tottenham Hotspur went all the way to the final in last season's competition under Mauricio Pochettino. But after losing to Liverpool, the Argentinian was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

- A first for RB Leipzig

Tonight marks the first ever appearance in the Champions League knock-out stages for the Red Bull-backed side. Their only previous participation in the competition in the 2017-18 season ended with elimination in the group stage, although they did go on to progress to the Europa League quarter-final.

Friendly meetings with Aston Villa and Rangers aside, it's also RB's first meeting with a British team. Coach Julian Nagelsmann has been to England before though. His Hoffenheim team lost to Liverpool in 2017-18 Champions League qualifying and to Manchester City in the 2018-19 group stage.

- Guten Abend! Welcome to DW's live coverage of the Champions League last-16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.