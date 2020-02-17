Champions League: Timo Werner ends drought as RB Leipzig dominate Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 RB Leipzig

(Werner – pen 58’)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

RB Leipzig have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League following a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hostpur in London.

Timo Werner scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot just before the hour mark after Konrad Laimer had been fouled by Ben Davies. It was the German international’s first goal in five games.

Hosts Tottenham were fortunate that the game had remained goalless for so long after Leipzig dominated the first half. Indeed, it took less than two minutes for Angelino and Werner to force a double save from Hugo Lloris, the Frenchman tipping the first effort onto the post.

And Julian Nagelsmann’s men continued to control possession and create chances. Patrik Schick headed just wide from a corner and Werner shot straight at Lloris when in a great position. The 23-year-old will have regretted toe-poking it with his right and not hitting it left-footed.

Jose Mourinho’s side had no answer and only came into the game once Leipzig had taken the lead and begun to tire. But, a string of free-kicks aside, one of which from Giovani Lo Celso produced an outstanding flying save from Peter Gulacsi, they never really threatened, and RB held on for a famous victory.

The two teams will meet again in Leipzig on March 10.

As it happened: relive the action:

FULL-TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 RB Leipzig

89' Tottenham getting closer! Lucas Moura heads over from six yards. He may have been distracted slightly by the towering Halstenberg jumping in front of him.

86' Another Tottenham free-kick, this time from Lamela. But it has the same outcome as Gulacsi tips it round the post. The Hungarian keeper has been one of several outstanding performers for RB this evening.

83' Another Lo Celso free-kick comes to nothing, this one richocheting back off the wall.

81' Ndombelé tries to weave his way through the middle into the RB box but there are too many bodies in the way.

80' Huge calls for a Tottenham free-kick after Halstenberg challenges Aurier and comes away with the ball. Mourinho is furious and perhaps he has a point; Halstenberg's elbow did seem quite high.

75' Tottenham trying to ramp up the pressure and drag themselves back into the game. Lamela breaks free down the left but he's offside. At least the home fans have found their voice again as "Oh when the Spurs go marching in!" rings around the ground.

73' So close! Lo Celso hits it left-footed and Gulacsi flies through the air and tips it onto his right-hand post. What a save!

71' A scrappy five minutes or so come to an end as Nkunku brings down Lo Celso on the edge of the RB box and gets booked. Now Tottenham have a free-kick in a very dangerous position.

63' Tottenham subs: Gedson Fernandes and Dele Alli are replaced by Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombelé

62' Almost 2-0! RB put together the move of the game so far as Angelino drives into space down the left. He cuts the ball across, Werner dummies brilliantly and Schick shoots hard but straight at Lloris. It would be game over if not for the Frenchman in the Tottenham goal.

61' Lo Celso fires in a low drive from the edge of the RB box but Gulacsi is equal to it.

58' GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig (Werner - pen)

Goal drought? What goal drought? Timo Werner smashes the ball low to Lloris' right and RB have a valuable away goal.

56' PENALTY TO RB! Ben Davies clatters into Konrad Laimer in the box and the referee has no choice but to point to the spot!

50' Big chance for Spurs as Aurier crosses for Lucas Moura, whose shot is well saved by Gulacso, and RB clear.

47' A brief interruption as the traveling RB fans throw toilet rolls onto the pitch and hold up a banner reading: "Stand up for fair prices." A reference to a particularly negative development in modern football. No prizes for spotting the irony, there.

KICK-OFF! We're back underway in the second half. Both teams unchanged.

HALF-TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 RB Leipzig

Well, that flew by! What an introduction to the Champions League knock-out stages for RB Leipzig: thirteen shots to three, five corners to two, twice as many passes played and almost 70 percent possession. All that's missing is a goal - and an away goal would be worth its weight in gold. They have had chances, Timo Werner in particular, but the 23-year-old hasn't scored in five and looks just that little bit short on confidence.

45' Jose Mourinho is scribbling furiously into his notebook on the Spurs bench. I wonder what he's writing? "Need more possession?" "Too much space on the right?" "No outlet up front." All are true.

41' Angelino spreads the play to Werner on the left and his cross is cleared for a corner, which is also cleared. Can RB get a goal before half-time? They certainly deserve one.

39' Nordi Mukiele is receiving treatment on his knee and RB are temporarily down to ten as Gedson Fernandes swings a cross in from the right for Spurs, but it's cleared.

36' The best chance so far for Timo Werner! Laimer finds him in space in the box but Werner opts to toe-poke the ball with his right foot rather than strike with his left, and Lloris saves. Huge chance.

35' Aurier sends a low cross into the six-yard-box which Gulacsi gathers. Some signs of life from Tottenham, finally.

33' Timo Werner is booked for a pretty pointless late challenge on Harry Winks. That was a bit silly.

32' ... which is cleared. Spurs break with Lo Celso and Bergwijn and win a corner of their own, which ends in Lo Celso firing over. Finally a bit of respite for the home team!

30' With half an hour played, RB have increased their share of possession to 68 percent. They've also recorded 11 shots on goal to Tottenham's one. It's one-way traffic and now the visitors have another corner ...

27' Schick finds Angelino in space again down the left but his cross is just too far ahead of Werner - although the striker was probably just offside.

24' RB really do look impressive on the ball, circulating it around confidently - invariably via Konrad Laimer, who is conducting proceedings in the middle.

19' Spurs don't dare put a challenge in on Nkunku in the box as the tricky Frenchman dribbles around. Eventually, Angelino's effort is gathered up by Lloris. Julian Nagelsmann will be very pleased with his side's start so far, but can they get a vital away goal?

17' Close! Patrik Schick heads just inches wide from a corner. RB have been improving from set-pieces recently with the big Czech providing a presence up front.

15' RB Leipzig with 60 percent possession in the opening 15 minutes, completing almost 100 passes. Not statistics we're used to seeing from the Red Bull side, but a taste of what Nagelsmann is trying to implement.

12' And now Sabitzer also goes into the book. The RB captain had been warned once and now he goes in late on Bergwijn. What a breathless game of football so far.

11' The Spurs fans are creating a fantastic atmosphere in the opening stages - not always a given in English football these days. On the pitch, RB enjoying a spell of possession.

10' The first yellow card as Lo Celso goes into the book for a foul on Sabitzer, paying the price for stopping a dangerous-looking attack in its tracks.

8' And now Gulacsi makes the save! Bergwijn curls a shot towards goal but the Hungarian is equal to it. Both goalkeepers have been called into action in the early stages.

6' A typically aggressive start from RB as captain Sabitzer brings down Lucas Moura in the center circle.

2' And then Angelino hits the post before Lloris saves from Werner. What a start from the visitors!

1' Within one minute, Patrik Schick fires wide from the edge of the box.

RB gave Spurs an early scare

KICK-OFF! We're underway in North London

Tottenham traditionally all in white from right to left, RB in a changed black and dark red strip.

- Fan march!

The traveling fans have already made their presence felt in North London, as DW's Matt Pearson found out!

- The form books

RB Leipzig didn't get 2020 off to the best of starts, winning only one in four in the Bundesliga while also getting knocked out of the German Cup. But Saturday's comfortable win over Werder Bremen saw them return to form and restore some confidence ahead of the trip to London.

Jose Mourinho wasn't universally welcomed by Tottenham fans when he took over but, since defeat to runaway league leaders Liverpool in January, his side are unbeaten in seven.

- Tottenham Hotspur team news:

Jose Mourinho makes two changes to his Spurs team which came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the weekend. Giovani Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes start in place of Eric Dier (bench) and Heung-Min Son (broken arm).

Midfielder Erik Lamela makes the bench following a groin problem, while England international Harry Kane (hamstring) remains injured.

Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris - Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies - Winks, Lo Celso - Gedson, Alli, Bergwijn - Moura

- RB Leipzig team news:

With Dayot Upamecano suspended, Welsh teenager Ethan Ampadu starts at center-back for the visitors. Dani Olmo drops to the bench in favor of Christopher Nkunku. RB line up in a 3-4-3 which looks like it will become a 5-3-2 when not in possession.

RB Leipzig XI (3-4-3): Gulacsi - Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg - Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer, Angelino - Nkunku, Werner, Schick

- Memories of 1974

It may be RB Leipzig's first trip to Tottenham but it's not the first time Tottenham have played a team from Leipzig. In 1974, the Londoners faced Lokomotive Leipzig in the UEFA Cup semi-final, winning 4-1 over two legs. The game took place in a different world altogether, with the East German secret police, the Stasi, an ever-present threat. DW spoke to those involved:

- When Tottenham Hotspur played Leipzig behind the Iron Curtain

- Mourinho vs. Nagelsmann

The Portuguese is undoubtedly one of the great managers of the modern era. Mourinho (52) is one of only five coaches to have won the Champions League (or, previously, the European Cup) with two different clubs (FC Porto and Inter Milan) while he has also won domestic titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

If Mourinho is the experienced old bull dog, then Nagelsmann is the young terrier. The 32-year-old earned a reputation as a wunderkind at Hoffenheim and is now tasked with taking RB Leipzig to the next level.

- Old vs. new

This may be new territory for 11-year-old RB Leipzig but not for their opponents. 137-year-old Tottenham Hotspur went all the way to the final in last season's competition under Mauricio Pochettino. But after losing to Liverpool, the Argentinian was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

- A first for RB Leipzig

Tonight marks the first ever appearance in the Champions League knock-out stages for the Red Bull-backed side. Their only previous participation in the competition in the 2017-18 season ended with elimination in the group stage, although they did go on to progress to the Europa League quarter-final.

Friendly meetings with Aston Villa and Rangers aside, it's also RB's first meeting with a British team. Coach Julian Nagelsmann has been to England before though. His Hoffenheim team lost to Liverpool in 2017-18 Champions League qualifying and to Manchester City in the 2018-19 group stage.

- Guten Abend! Welcome to DW's live coverage of the Champions League last-16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.