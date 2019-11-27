 Champions League: Roman Bürki saves Borussia Dortmund but for how long? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.12.2019

Sports

Champions League: Roman Bürki saves Borussia Dortmund but for how long?

Nervy Borussia Dortmund edged in to the last 16 with a 2-1 win that owed much to Roman Bürki and a victory for Barcelona. But their display begs questions of their ability to compete with the best in the knockouts.

Champions League Borussia Dortmund - Slavia Prag Roman Bürki (picture-alliance/dpa/Revierfoto)

With a few minutes of normal time remaining, a roar of joy and relief swept across the Westfalenstadion. For the twenty odd minutes before that, and after Julian Brandt had given them a 2-1 lead over eliminated Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund's Champions League hopes were in the balance.

That noise wasn't generated by the men in yellow and black on the field but by a 17-year-old in a Barcelona shirt almost 100 kilometers away in Milan. Ansu Fati's superb strike had just put Barcelona 2-1 up against Inter Milan, which meant that Dortmund had breathing space. The goal that the Czech side had been threatening was no longer relevant. Lucien Favre's side were all but through.

The celebrations were understandable; this was arguably the toughest group in this year's competition and Slavia are still the only side to have stopped Barca winning at the Camp Nou this season. But with second place meaning Dortmund will play Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool or Valencia, questions will eventually have to be asked about whether it makes any real difference.

On the evidence of Tuesday night, probably not. The Bundesliga side started well and could have been out of sight had Marco Reus' composure not deserted him once again. The Dortmund captain had squared for Jadon Sancho to open the scoring in the 10th minute, but couldn't put his own name on the scoresheet. The chances continued to come but not just for the home side. The Czech First League leaders forced Roman Bürki in to a brilliant, one-handed grasping save from a grounded position before Tomas Soucek burst on to a knockdown from a cross to beat Dortmund's static centerbacks to the ball and fire home.

After the break, Dortmund started once again to demonstrate the attacking qualities which are rarely in doubt, with Julian Brandt collecting an intelligent and measured Sancho through ball to lash in at the front post just after the hour mark. With Inter level at that point, BVB were heading through to the last 16, a stage they've only been past once since 2014, when Jürgen Klopp was at the helm.

Then came the sort of defensive jitters that are fast becoming part of the club's identity. Bürki made three more smart stops while Prague contrived to miss a set-piece chance from inches out. "Roman made five, six, seven world-class saves today," Mats Hummels told DAZN afterwards. Suddenly every ball in to the box was causing panic while, at the other end, Sancho and Thorgan Hazard both passed up chances to take some pressure off their creaking backline.

Fati's strike in the San Siro did the job for them, but this was not a Dortmund display that will strike much fear in to any of their potential opponents. 

Julian Weigl's late sending off after two bookings in 11 minutes was one of a number of nervy signs from a team who have struggled to consistently win comfortably. There seems no easy fix either. Mats Hummels, after a strong start, is starting to validate Joachim Löw and Bayern Munich's theory of decline, Manuel Akanji has regressed, Nico Schulz looks lost after his move from Hoffenheim and Achraf Hakimi is always more comfortable on the front foot.

But there are also structural and tactical issues that Favre and the board haven't quite solved. Did Dortmund really need both Hazard and Brandt? What's the plan to protect the back four when Axel Witsel, injured until at least the new year, isn't there? Can Weigl do the defensive dirty work well enough? Can Thomas Delaney find form again?

In European terms, Favre has a little while, and the club have a transfer window, to come up with a more convincing set of answers before the knockout ties in February. Get past one of those teams and the celebrations will truly be earnt.

  • Union Berlin - Cologne (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Union Berlin 2 - 0 Cologne

    A fourth consecutive home win without conceding a goal has Union Berlin looking up the table as they stretched the gap to their opponents, in the last relegation place, to 11 points. These two met in the 2. Bundesliga last season but the hosts looked a class above. Top scorer Sebastian Andersson powered in a first half header before rolling in a finish after the break. Cologne haven't won in six.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 0-1 Paderborn

    The visitors stole three points after some very late drama. Bremen had edged the game in terms of chances but looked to be heading towards two points dropped when Sven Michel diverted home a ball deflected off teammate Streli Mamba. Referee Sascha Stegemann said offside, but the VAR spotted Gebre Selassie keeping Michel onside and Paderborn had their second win of the season.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Fortuna Düsseldorf (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Playing all in black in a special "steel and coal" jersey dedicated to the city's mining heritage, Lucien Favre's Dortmund dug deep to deliver precisely the performance they needed. Fortuna Düsseldorf made life rather easy for them though, sitting deep all game, and eventually capitulating as the second half turned into a rout. Jadon Sancho scored twice, set one up, and had another disallowed.

  • 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern München | Torjubel (2:1) (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 Bayern Munich

    The league leaders stay top of the table, and consign Bayern Munich to seventh place in the Bundesliga. Left back Ramy Bensebaini scored both of Gladbach's goals, the winner being a late penalty. Bayern had more of the ball and probably the better of the chances, but maybe the writing was on the wall when Robert Lewandowski couldn't find the target for a third weekend in the Bundesliga.

  • Bundesliga RB Leipzig gegen TSG Hoffenheim (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen )

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    RB Leipzig 3-1 Hoffenheim

    Julian Nagelsmann got the better of his old club, retaining second spot in the table. Until Gladbach's late winner, they were set to take the lead outright. Timo Werner's exceptional scoring run endures, as he netted twice to reach 15 in 14 Bundesliga games this season. He's laid on another five for good measure.

  • 1. Bundesliga | Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Schalke 04 | Torjubel (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Schalke

    Lucas Alario scored both of Leverkusen's goals as the Werkself extended their impressive run of form to three wins and a draw in their last four in the Bundesliga. They move up to sixth in the process, also drawing level on points with Schalke. The Royal Blues netted late to keep their hosts honest, but couldn't snatch a point.

  • 1. Bundesliga | SC Freiburg vs VfL Wolfsburg | Torjubel (1:0) (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Freiburg 1-0 Wolfsburg

    When you play Freiburg, try never to foul. For a second consecutive week, Jonathan Schmid scored a peachy free kick with his cultured right boot. This time, though, the Strasbourg sharpshooter's efforts secured three points for his team. Freiburg now have an impressive 25 points. Almost out of the relegation fight, months ahead of schedule, when do they graduate into genuine European hopefuls?

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Augsburg - Mainz 05 (Bongarts/Getty Images)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Augsburg 2-1 Mainz

    Mainz took the early lead in the north of Bavaria, only for Augsburg to draw level before the break. Marco Richter missed an open goal before later converting from close range. In the second period, Florian Niederlechner converted a penalty won by Ruben Vargas to bag the points for the hosts. Augsburg leapfrog Mainz in the table in the process and now have 17 points to Mainz's 15.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 14. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha BSC | TOR Hertha (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Scheuber)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Hertha Berlin

    Jürgen Klinsmann looked set for a first win after his big move to the German capital when Hertha took a 2-0 lead against the hosts only to cede it in the last half hour. Frankfurt may feel hard done by too, given a disallowed goal and several late chances to pinch all three points. Hertha and Klinsi have a tough December in store with games against Freiburg, Leverkusen and Gladach.

    Author: Mark Hallam


