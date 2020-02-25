Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City - live blog

+++++Click here for the latest updates+++++
Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City
25' - Real Madrid just don't have that swagger about them this season. while they're holding their own defensively, there's a distinct lack of pace in their build-up play that's is allowing City to telegraph their movements.
21' - CHANCE
Gabriel Jesus pops up for the first time tonight as he ghosts towards the six-yard box, cutting inside Varane before drawing a stong save out of Courtois. A chance out a nothing. A warning shot for Real.
Snapshot from the Santiago Bernabeu
16' - Varane fires over from the edge of the area. That's the first real shot of the game.
15' - This has been an incredibly cagey affair thus far. Pep Guardiola is wildly gesticulating on the sidelines with Real's pressing making life very difficult for his side.
12' - Vinicius Jr. makes use of his pace down the left to pick out a cross. Benzema gets his head to the ball under pressure and heads wide.
9' - Real Madrid have seized control of possession and are keeping City very quiet as they slowly drag them from left to right. So far chances have been few and far between. A blocked shot from Bernardo Silva is as close as we've come.
6' - Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been spending one-on-one time with Vinicius Jr. in a bid to work on his end product in the final third and chance conversion. The youngster has had some nice early touches on the left wing.
3' - It's been a very measured start from both sides, who have both probed for early weakness. The backlines have been sharp in snuffing out danger thus far.
KICK OFF!
Can Manchester City get the better on Real Madrid on their own turf without Aguero and Sterling?
20 points difference
Both of these sides sit second in their respective domestic leagues. Madrid trail their rivals Barcelona by just two points, City are 22 adrift of Liverpool. They have lost six times this season in the Premier League – two more than they did in the whole of the last, title-winning season.
Century is up for Benezema!
Karim Benzema tonight makes his 100th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has scored 52 goals and provided 24 assists in his previous 99. Can he add to it against City?
Kroos praises Pep
Toni Kroos called Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola as a "key figure for German football and for me personally - he opened everyone's eyes to what contol really meant." Sky Sports pundit Raphael Honigstein further enforces the point by suggesting that without the Spaniard, Germany may never have won the World Cup.
"It could give them the extra push"
Talking on Sky Sports Germany's Champions League pre-match show, former Hamburg striker Mladen Petric believes the impending ban for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations could weigh heavy on the minds of Manchester City's star-studded ensemble:
"The fact that the team know that this could be their last season to win the Champions League could be a factor this season, it could give them the extra push."
CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS: Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane has also sprung a surprise with his squad selection, dropping World Cup winner Toni Kroos.
Real Madrid: Courtois - Mendy, Varane, Ramos, Carvajal - Valverde, Casemiro, Modric - Vinicius Jr., Benzema, Isco
CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS: Manchester City
Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero both have to settle for a place on the bench. Who saw that coming?
Manchester City: Ederson - Mendy, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker - De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gündogan - Bernardo, Jesus, Mahrez
Champions League curtain closer
Welcome one and all. In the context of the Valentine's Day UEFA ban imposed on Manchester City, tonight's Round of 16 first leg against the record titleholders Real Madrid carries even greater significance. It should be a belter!
Barcelona - 840.8 million euros
Barcelona - 840.8 million euros
The Catalans top the Money League for the very first time and are the first football club ever to generate an annual revenue of more than €800 million. Barca have increased their revenue by more than €150m compared to 2019 after bringing merchandizing and licensing activities in-house. The club's biggest asset remains Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar is not for sale.
Real Madrid - 757.3 million euros
Real Madrid - 757.3 million euros
Barcelona's archrivals Real Madrid have dropped to second place after a year of mixed results on the pitch. The 13-times European champions increased their revenue by only 0.99 percent from last year (€750.9m) but that could change again in 2020. The club from the Spanish capital are after the signatures of big names such as Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé to usher in a new Galacticos era.
Manchester United - 711.5 million euros
Manchester United - 711.5 million euros
Two years ago, the Red Devils topped the Deloitte ranking but now Manchester United are back down to third, just as in 2019. The 20-times English champions increased their revenue by almost 50 million euros this year but, with on-pitch struggles again leaving Champions League qualification in doubt, they are in danger of being superceded by local rivals Manchester City in next year's Money League.
Bayern Munich - 660.1 million euros
Bayern Munich - 660.1 million euros
New Bayern president Herbert Hainer (left) has inherited a healthy club from Uli Hoeness (right). The Bavarian giants increased their revenue by €31m this year, but an extended deal with automobile partner and 8.33% shareholder Audi is reported to be worth a further €50m a year until 2029. Despite earning less TV money than English or Spanish clubs, Bayern held on to fourth place in the ranking.
Paris St. Germain - 635.9 million euros
Paris St. Germain - 635.9 million euros
For the past eight years, the French club have been financed by the Qatari state investment group QSI. The Qataris have pumped hundreds of millions into the club in order to sign top players like Neymar and hire quality coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund. The club's main goal has been to lift the Champions League trophy but money hasn't proven to be enough so far.
Manchester City - 610.6 million euros
Manchester City - 610.6 million euros
Another club bankrolled by a Gulf state and which dreams of winning the Champions League, Manchester City have been owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group since 2008, changing the fortunes of a club which spent decades in their red neighbor's shadow. Since the takeover, City have won the Premier League four times and in 2016 they hired coach Pep Guardiola with Champions League success in mind.
Liverpool - 604.7 million euros
Liverpool - 604.7 million euros
But where Man City have so far failed, Liverpool have succeeded. The Reds won a sixth Champions League / European Cup in 2019 under German coach Jürgen Klopp, but it's been 30 years since they were last crowned English champions. This season, that dream is closer than ever, and lifting the Premier League trophy should translate into more revenue for the Merseyside club in 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur - 521.1 million euros
Tottenham Hotspur - 521.1 million euros
Spurs owe their improved place in the ranking mainly to their brand new stadium, opened in April 2019. Increased matchday earnings at the "New White Hart Lane" hav contributed to a 21% rise in total revenue, enabling last season's Champions League finalists to leapfrog local North London rivals Arsenal into eighth place - a record high for the club currently managed by Jose Mourinho.
Juventus - 459.7 million euros
Juventus - 459.7 million euros
Italian record champions Juventus moved back into the top 10 with Deloitte claiming that the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo "increased Juventus' commercial appeal". The 34-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid for more than €100 million in July 2018. other signings such as Matthijs de Ligt also boosted Juventus' brand visibility and commercial revenue.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons