Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City - live blog

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City

25' - Real Madrid just don't have that swagger about them this season. while they're holding their own defensively, there's a distinct lack of pace in their build-up play that's is allowing City to telegraph their movements.

21' - CHANCE

Gabriel Jesus pops up for the first time tonight as he ghosts towards the six-yard box, cutting inside Varane before drawing a stong save out of Courtois. A chance out a nothing. A warning shot for Real.

Snapshot from the Santiago Bernabeu

16' - Varane fires over from the edge of the area. That's the first real shot of the game.

15' - This has been an incredibly cagey affair thus far. Pep Guardiola is wildly gesticulating on the sidelines with Real's pressing making life very difficult for his side.

12' - Vinicius Jr. makes use of his pace down the left to pick out a cross. Benzema gets his head to the ball under pressure and heads wide.

9' - Real Madrid have seized control of possession and are keeping City very quiet as they slowly drag them from left to right. So far chances have been few and far between. A blocked shot from Bernardo Silva is as close as we've come.

6' - Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been spending one-on-one time with Vinicius Jr. in a bid to work on his end product in the final third and chance conversion. The youngster has had some nice early touches on the left wing.

3' - It's been a very measured start from both sides, who have both probed for early weakness. The backlines have been sharp in snuffing out danger thus far.

KICK OFF!

Can Manchester City get the better on Real Madrid on their own turf without Aguero and Sterling?

20 points difference

Both of these sides sit second in their respective domestic leagues. Madrid trail their rivals Barcelona by just two points, City are 22 adrift of Liverpool. They have lost six times this season in the Premier League – two more than they did in the whole of the last, title-winning season.

Century is up for Benezema!

Karim Benzema tonight makes his 100th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has scored 52 goals and provided 24 assists in his previous 99. Can he add to it against City?

Kroos praises Pep

Toni Kroos called Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola as a "key figure for German football and for me personally - he opened everyone's eyes to what contol really meant." Sky Sports pundit Raphael Honigstein further enforces the point by suggesting that without the Spaniard, Germany may never have won the World Cup.

"It could give them the extra push"

Talking on Sky Sports Germany's Champions League pre-match show, former Hamburg striker Mladen Petric believes the impending ban for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations could weigh heavy on the minds of Manchester City's star-studded ensemble:

"The fact that the team know that this could be their last season to win the Champions League could be a factor this season, it could give them the extra push."

CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS: Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has also sprung a surprise with his squad selection, dropping World Cup winner Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid: Courtois - Mendy, Varane, Ramos, Carvajal - Valverde, Casemiro, Modric - Vinicius Jr., Benzema, Isco

CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS: Manchester City

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero both have to settle for a place on the bench. Who saw that coming?

Manchester City: Ederson - Mendy, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker - De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gündogan - Bernardo, Jesus, Mahrez

Champions League curtain closer

Welcome one and all. In the context of the Valentine's Day UEFA ban imposed on Manchester City, tonight's Round of 16 first leg against the record titleholders Real Madrid carries even greater significance. It should be a belter!