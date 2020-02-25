 Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City - live blog | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.02.2020

Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City - live blog

Manchester City are looking to return focus to matters on the pitch in the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola's star-studded ensemble are taking on 13-time European champions Real Madrid. Follow it live!

UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid - Manchester City (Reuters/S. Vera)

+++++Click here for the latest updates+++++

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City

49' - CHANCE!

Oooof - that wasn't far away. City are afforded a chance to run at the Real backline. Mahrez has defenders back pedalling, but can't bend his effort on target.

SECOND HALF! 

We're back underway in the Spanish capital. The Sky Germany commentator has said that tonight is "further underlining that the era of the Galacticos" is coming to an end.

Half-time verdict: The lentil daal curry I'm eating right now is packing much more of a punch than the first-half did. Expectations aren't being met by either going forward, but they've both been virtually flawless defensively. City have twice gone close, while Real Madrid's best chance came courtesy of the man marking his century in the competition tonight, Benzema. 

45' - CLEARED OFF THE LINE!

On the stroke of half time, City go within a whisker of breaking the deadlock. Courtois flaps at a De Bruyne corner, the loose ball falls to Jesus whose sucffed volley is cleared off the line by Casemiro. 

41' - Gabriel Jesus intercepts the ball on the edge of his own box. Does that give you a good diea of how this game is going?

38' - Boos ring around the Santiago Bernabeu as a decision for a throw-in goes against them, but that might be indicative of how they're feeling about the whole first-half performance.

33' - Aymeric Laporte has picked up a knock and can't continue. Fernandinho is on in the Frenchman's place.

Snapshot from the Santiago Bernabeu

UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid - Manchester City | Pep Guardiola, Trainer (Reuters/S. Perez)

30' - HUGE CHANCE! 

What a chance for the home side. Benzema shakes his marker in the box to latch onto a cross, drawing an outstanding sparwling save out of Ederson. Vinicius Jr. can't quite latch onto the rebound and City survive the scare.

29' - Benjamin Mendy picks up a booking for a foul on Modric. the City left-back will be banned for the second leg as a result.

28' - City link up intricately on the edge of the area as Jesus feeds De Bruyne, who opens up his body but sees his shot blocked. 

25' - Real Madrid just don't have that swagger about them this season. while they're holding their own defensively, there's a distinct lack of pace in their build-up play that's is allowing City to telegraph their movements. 

21' - CHANCE

Gabriel Jesus pops up for the first time tonight as he ghosts towards the six-yard box, cutting inside Varane before drawing a stong save out of Courtois. A chance out a nothing. A warning shot for Real.

Snapshot from the Santiago Bernabeu

UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid - Manchester City (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

16' - Varane fires over from the edge of the area. That's the first real shot of the game.

15' - This has been an incredibly cagey affair thus far. Pep Guardiola is wildly gesticulating on the sidelines with Real's pressing making life very difficult for his side.  

12' - Vinicius Jr. makes use of his pace down the left to pick out a cross. Benzema gets his head to the ball under pressure and heads wide.

9' - Real Madrid have seized control of possession and are keeping City very quiet as they slowly drag them from left to right. So far chances have been few and far between. A blocked shot from Bernardo Silva is as close as we've come.

6' - Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been spending one-on-one time with Vinicius Jr. in a bid to work on his end product in the final third and chance conversion. The youngster has had some nice early touches on the left wing.

3' - It's been a very measured start from both sides, who have both probed for early weakness. The backlines have been sharp in snuffing out danger thus far. 

KICK OFF!

Can Manchester City get the better on Real Madrid on their own turf without Aguero and Sterling? 

20 points difference

Both of these sides sit second in their respective domestic leagues. Madrid trail their rivals Barcelona by just two points, City are 22 adrift of Liverpool. They have lost six times this season in the Premier League – two more than they did in the whole of the last, title-winning season.

Century is up for Benezema!

Karim Benzema tonight makes his 100th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has scored 52 goals and provided 24 assists in his previous 99. Can he add to it against City? 

Kroos praises Pep

Toni Kroos called Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola as a "key figure for German football and for me personally - he opened everyone's eyes to what contol really meant." Sky Sports pundit Raphael Honigstein further enforces the point by suggesting that without the Spaniard, Germany may never have won the World Cup. 

Read more: Manchester City and FFP: 'An open invitation to trickery'

"It could give them the extra push"

Talking on Sky Sports Germany's Champions League pre-match show, former Hamburg striker Mladen Petric believes the impending ban for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations could weigh heavy on the minds of Manchester City's star-studded ensemble: 

"The fact that the team know that this could be their last season to win the Champions League could be a factor this season, it could give them the extra push."

CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS: Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has also sprung a surprise with his squad selection, dropping World Cup winner Toni Kroos. 

Real Madrid: Courtois - Mendy, Varane, Ramos, Carvajal - Valverde, Casemiro, Modric - Vinicius Jr., Benzema, Isco

CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS: Manchester City

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero both have to settle for a place on the bench. Who saw that coming?

Manchester City: Ederson - Mendy, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker - De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gündogan - Bernardo, Jesus, Mahrez

Champions League curtain closer 

Welcome one and all. In the context of the Valentine's Day UEFA ban imposed on Manchester City, tonight's Round of 16 first leg against the record titleholders Real Madrid carries even greater significance. It should be a belter!

  • Champions League 2019 | FC Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund | Lionel Messi & Antoine Griezmann (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Monfort)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Barcelona - 840.8 million euros

    The Catalans top the Money League for the very first time and are the first football club ever to generate an annual revenue of more than €800 million. Barca have increased their revenue by more than €150m compared to 2019 after bringing merchandizing and licensing activities in-house. The club's biggest asset remains Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar is not for sale.

  • Saudi-Arabien Supercup-Finale - Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Real Madrid - 757.3 million euros

    Barcelona's archrivals Real Madrid have dropped to second place after a year of mixed results on the pitch. The 13-times European champions increased their revenue by only 0.99 percent from last year (€750.9m) but that could change again in 2020. The club from the Spanish capital are after the signatures of big names such as Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé to usher in a new Galacticos era.

  • Champions League 2017 | Manchester United Mannschaftsbild (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/M. Rickett)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Manchester United - 711.5 million euros

    Two years ago, the Red Devils topped the Deloitte ranking but now Manchester United are back down to third, just as in 2019. The 20-times English champions increased their revenue by almost 50 million euros this year but, with on-pitch struggles again leaving Champions League qualification in doubt, they are in danger of being superceded by local rivals Manchester City in next year's Money League.

  • Jahreshauptversammlung FC Bayern München 2019 | Herbert Hainer & Uli Hoeneß (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Bayern Munich - 660.1 million euros

    New Bayern president Herbert Hainer (left) has inherited a healthy club from Uli Hoeness (right). The Bavarian giants increased their revenue by €31m this year, but an extended deal with automobile partner and 8.33% shareholder Audi is reported to be worth a further €50m a year until 2029. Despite earning less TV money than English or Spanish clubs, Bayern held on to fourth place in the ranking.

  • Frankreich Präsentation Neymars im Stadion (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Paris St. Germain - 635.9 million euros

    For the past eight years, the French club have been financed by the Qatari state investment group QSI. The Qataris have pumped hundreds of millions into the club in order to sign top players like Neymar and hire quality coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund. The club's main goal has been to lift the Champions League trophy but money hasn't proven to be enough so far.

  • Manchester City Trainer Pep Guardiola (picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire/M. Rickett)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Manchester City - 610.6 million euros

    Another club bankrolled by a Gulf state and which dreams of winning the Champions League, Manchester City have been owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group since 2008, changing the fortunes of a club which spent decades in their red neighbor's shadow. Since the takeover, City have won the Premier League four times and in 2016 they hired coach Pep Guardiola with Champions League success in mind.

  • Club World Cup - Final - Liverpool v Flamengo | Pokalsieger (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Liverpool - 604.7 million euros

    But where Man City have so far failed, Liverpool have succeeded. The Reds won a sixth Champions League / European Cup in 2019 under German coach Jürgen Klopp, but it's been 30 years since they were last crowned English champions. This season, that dream is closer than ever, and lifting the Premier League trophy should translate into more revenue for the Merseyside club in 2020.

  • Champions League 2019 | Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympiacos FC | Harry Kane (picture-alliance/DPPI Media/Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Tottenham Hotspur - 521.1 million euros

    Spurs owe their improved place in the ranking mainly to their brand new stadium, opened in April 2019. Increased matchday earnings at the "New White Hart Lane" hav contributed to a 21% rise in total revenue, enabling last season's Champions League finalists to leapfrog local North London rivals Arsenal into eighth place - a record high for the club currently managed by Jose Mourinho.

  • Champions League Juventus Turin - Bayer Leverkusen (AFP/I. Bonotto)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Juventus - 459.7 million euros

    Italian record champions Juventus moved back into the top 10 with Deloitte claiming that the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo "increased Juventus' commercial appeal". The 34-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid for more than €100 million in July 2018. other signings such as Matthijs de Ligt also boosted Juventus' brand visibility and commercial revenue.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

Barcelona top Deloitte's Football Money League for the very first time, surpassing archrivals Real Madrid as the world's richest club. Bayern Munich in fourth are the only Bundesliga club in the top 10. (14.01.2020)  

Eckfahne Manchester City

Manchester City and Financial Fair Play: 'An open invitation to trickery' 25.02.2020

UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules contain loopholes that can be exploited by rich football clubs. According to financial expert Christoph Kaserer, Manchester City is a case in point, despite the Champions League ban.

Manchester City v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Etihad Stadium

UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for 2 seasons 14.02.2020

UEFA has suspended Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for breaching its "Financial Fair Play" rules. The club was found to have cooked its books in a bid to appear to be within the spending limits.

Real Madrid needs a win against Paris Saint-Germain 26.11.2019

Paris Saint-Germain's away with Real Madrid is a key game as the Champions League starts up again. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is under pressure after losing the first game against PSG, and qualification could be complicated if they lose again.

