Champions League: RB Leipzig vs Tottenham - live blog

Hello and welcome one and all! Leipzig have a narrow one-goal lead as they look to secure safe passage into the Champions League quarter finals against last seaon's runners up Tottenham. DW's live blog will go LIVE tomorrow at 19:00 CET (18:00 GMT/14:00 ET), but for now check out our pre-match lowdown ahead of Tuesday's second leg.

Throwback Tuesday: Once upon a time

RB Leipzig met Tottenham for the first time a fortnight ago, but it wasn't the first time Spurs have played a Leipzig team. In 1974, they played Lokomotive Leipzig: a different club, at a different time, in a different world. Click here to read the full story courtesy of DW's Matt Ford.

Coronavirus update: Game to go ahead

Pre-match spotlight: Timo Werner

Only Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Ciro Immobile have scored more often in Europe's top 5 leagues this season, but Werner is still waiting to open his Champions League account on home soil. All seven goals in the competition have been scored away from home by a player who claimed that Leipzig could reach the semi-finals "with two good performances and a bit of luck in the draw". Phase 1 of the three-part plan is complete, now for Phase 2.

From the coaches' mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"Each one of us will push themselves to the limit tomorrow. It's not often that you play Spurs in the Champions League Round of 16 and have the chance to progress to the quarterfinals. It's not a duel between two equals. I'm not thinking about that too much. I want to get through with my team. But RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur is definitely a game between two equal teams."

Fun fact: Knockout specialists?

Leipzig's record in two-legged knockout European ties is W5 L1, their 2017/18 loss to Marseille the sole defeat (1-0 h, 2-5 a).

Pre-match spotlight: Hugo Lloris

Were it not for their World Cup winning goalkeeper, Tottenham would have been on the receiving end of a first leg blowout against the knockout stage debutants. The Frenchman made no less than six key saves in London and was only beaten from the spot with Timo Werner converting a second-half penalty. Spurs are misfiring up front, but to stand their best chance at overturning the tie Lloris will have to match his output from a fortnight ago.

From the coaches' mouth: Jose Mourinho

"That game [the first leg] belongs in the past. We have to write a new story. I am not surprised Leipzig are fighting for the Bundesliga title. We have to go there and make the perfect game. We must be ready for this fight. It's tough but we are still alive, even though the confidence is not right up there."

Fun fact: Tough travels

Tottenham's record in Germany is W5 D2 L7; the defeat at Bayern on Matchday 6 was only their second in their last seven visits (W3 D2).

Possible line-up: Leipzig

Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Adams, Sabitzer, Laimer, Angelino - Nkunku, Schick, Werner

Possible line-up: Tottenham

Lloris - Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies - Ndombele, Winks - Lamela, Lo Celso, Lucas - Alli