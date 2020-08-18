Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the UEFA Champions League semi-final as Leipzig look to spoil the Paris Saint-Germain party by becoming the seventh German club to reach a European Cup final. Our live blog goes LIVE at 20:00 CEST, but until then get the pre-match lowdown on all the major talking points...

Fun fact!

While Leipzig have reached the semifinals for the first time at their second attempt, Paris are in the final for only the second time in the UEFA Champions League era. The last time was 25 years ago in the 1994/95 campaign when they lost 3-0 on aggregate to AC Milan.

From the coaches' mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"We want to get to the final that's only natural. At World Cups and EUROs teams that are fresh and courageous do well and PSG are both. Atalanta weren't able to punish them and we have to have a perfect day if we want to."

Read more: Fearless Nagelsmann has sights set on PSG

From the coaches' mouth: Thomas Tuchel

"You need many leaders in a game like this. Football is a team game. You can't win these things on your own, it doesn't work like that."

Fun fact!

While Thomas Tuchel was honing his coaching skills with Augsburg's reserve team, he used an oft-injured defender by the name of Julian Nagelsmann to help him scout upcoming opponents. It was the 33-year-old's first-step in his coaching career.

From the player's mouth: Tyler Adams

"We're just going game-by-game. I've played against Mbappé already, when I was playing for the national team. We know it's going to be very tactical game and we also know PSG has an amazing team, but we're excited and we've proved that we're ready."

Player focus: Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku is being touted as the player to make Werner's departure redundant. It is his own departure from PSG, however, that will steal focus on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has not ruled out a return to the French capital, but said he was pleased to be "taking more responsibility" in his debut season with Leipzig.

From the player's mouth: Marcel Sabitzer

"Paris are favourites: that much is obvious. We will need a similar day to the one we had against Atlético, but we are not in the semi-finals to make up the numbers: we want to win this match. If we believe, I am convinced we can prevail."

Fun fact!

This is Leipzig's first European semi-final. They are aiming to become the seventh German club to reach the European Cup final, after Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern München, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hamburg, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Possible line-up: Leipzig

Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Laimer, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angelino - Olmo, Poulsen, Nkunku

Possible line-up: PSG

Rico - Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat - Di María, Marquinhos, Paredes, Neymar - Mbappé, Icardi