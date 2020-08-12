Champions League: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid — live

RB Leipzig 0-0 Atletico Madrid, Estadio Jose Alvalade — Refresh page for live updates

17' Leipzig looking the more intricate and considered in attack of the two sides. But Atletico are characteristically defiant again, reducing Kevin Kampl to a long range effort that sails way over.

14' Saul Niguez goes down in the box and is claiming a penalty after a small contact with Gulacsi's foot. Diego Simeone calls for a VAR check and he gets his wish, but after a lengthy check as play continues, nothing is given by the team of Polish officials.

13' Lodi rolls the ball into the path of Carrasco, who was motoring into space in the box but his first-time shot is clawed out by Gulacsi. Atletico starting to get into good positions.

12' Chance again for Leipzig as Angelino gets forward but his first-time cross is blocked by Trippier. Leipzig had Atletico on the back foot again.

10' Lodi swings a good ball into the box and Savic is up there to plant a strong header at the Leipzig goal, but Gulacsi reaches up to catch it and keep it out.

6' It's been a good start by Leipzig. Atletico yet to really settle and it's Leipzig looking the more fluid in attack at the moment. But Atletico often take their time getting started.

3' A first opportunity for Leipzig as Sabitzer spreads it to Angelino on the left, and he forces an early Leipzig corner, but it's headed out by Gimenez. Leipzig come again though and the ball falls to Halstenburg, but the full-back skies ihis shot from close range.

1' KICK OFF — We're underway!

20.50 A date with Paris

A reminder that the winner of tonight's bout will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. One thing is for sure: whoever reaches the final from this side of the draw will be looking to win the trophy for the very first time.

20.35 Can Leipzig win without Werner?

Julian Nagelsmann was asked this very question in the pre-match press conference, and he had a very direct reply: "It's not as if we have to play with a man less. We have the ability in midfield and attack to score goals. We have players who played little because of Timo and those players who were in the shadows can now take the responsibility."

20.25 Path to Portugal

RB Leipzig reached this stage of the competition after a 4-0 aggregate win over Spurs. A classy 1-0 win in London was followed with a 3-0 drubbing in Leipzig. Atletico's last 16 win was even more impressive, knocking out holders Liverpool. Both games feel like a long, long time ago.

20.15 Poulsen starts, Morata dropped

A big decision by both coaches in attack. Yussuf Poulsen gets the nod as Leipzig looks to fill the void left by Timo Werner. Patrik Schick has to make do with a place on the bench, as does Emil Forsberg.

Atletico also have a disgruntled striker on the bench in the shape of Alvaro Morata. Diego Costa is preferred as the lone striker for the Spanish side.

20.00 Team news!

RB Leipzig XI...

And Atletico...

The Timo factor

In one of the most intriguing last eight contests, RB Leipzig take on Atletico Madrid in Lisbon on Thursday. Julian Nagelsmann's side will be without Timo Werner though, with the Germany striker having already departed the club for Chelsea and having declined Chelsea's offer to finish the campaign with Leipzig.

Werner's replacement in attack looks set to be Yussuf Poulsen, who has shaken off an ankle injury and is ready to partner Patrik Schick up top.

"We know that we can't completely replace Timo," Poulsen said. "But I also know that the coach has a lot of ideas on how we can approach this and be at least as effective in Lisbon as we were in our previous Champions League games. As long as I'm in the starting eleven, I always agree with the coach," he joked.

Nagelsmann relishing 'dynamite' duel with Simeone

Having convincingly beaten Tottenham Hotspur over two legs in the last 16, RB Leipzig have already gone further in the Champions League than ever before.

However, in Diego Simeone, Julian Nagelsmann knows he is going toe-to-toe with one of the best coaches in the business — and one who knows how to use every trick in the book.

"Now without spectators, you will be able to hear even more that he is always pointing things out, discussing a lot with the referee and demanding the use of cards," Nagelsmann said.

"But [Simeone] must have an extraordinary gift," the Leipzig coach added. "I believe that 99 percent of coaches who would always play 4-4-2 in such an aggressive fashion would be burned out after two years, but not him. He runs around like dynamite and still gets great feedback from his players"

"He wants to be successful. That's what sets him apart".