Champions League: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid — live buildup

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, Estadio Jose Alvalade

Kickoff 21:00 CEST. Refresh page for updates

The Timo factor

In one of the most intriguing last eight contests, RB Leipzig take on Atletico Madrid in Lisbon on Thursday. Julian Nagelsmann's side will be without Timo Werner though, with the Germany striker having already departed the club for Chelsea and having declined Chelsea's offer to finish the campaign with Leipzig.

Werner's replacement in attack looks set to be Yussuf Poulsen, who has shaken off an ankle injury and is ready to partner Patrik Schick up top.

"We know that we can't completely replace Timo," Poulsen said. "But I also know that the coach has a lot of ideas on how we can approach this and be at least as effective in Lisbon as we were in our previous Champions League games. As long as I'm in the starting eleven, I always agree with the coach," he joked.

Nagelsmann relishing 'dynamite' duel with Simeone

Having convincingly beaten Tottenham Hotspur over two legs in the last 16, RB Leipzig have already gone further in the Champions League than ever before.

However, in Diego Simeone, Julian Nagelsmann knows he is going toe-to-toe with one of the best coaches in the business — and one who knows how to use every trick in the book.

"Now without spectators, you will be able to hear even more that he is always pointing things out, discussing a lot with the referee and demanding the use of cards," Nagelsmann said.

"But [Simeone] must have an extraordinary gift," the Leipzig coach added. "I believe that 99 percent of coaches who would always play 4-4-2 in such an aggressive fashion would be burned out after two years, but not him. He runs around like dynamite and still gets great feedback from his players"

"He wants to be successful. That's what sets him apart".