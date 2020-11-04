Champions League: RB Leipzig show character to comeback against PSG

RB Leipzig 2-1 PSG, Red Bull Arena

(Nkunku 42', Forsberg 56' pen. — Di Maria 6')

RB Leipzig produced a spirited fightback after an error-riddled opening 15 minutes threatened to derail their Champions League knockout aspirations.

Emil Forsberg led a furious pressing machine to help Julian Nagelsmann's side to victory, first creating the equalizer before slotting home the winner from the spot.

Even without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG had chances to take something from the game but Angel Di Maria missed a penalty not long after his goal. In the second half, the French side fell apart and saw two players sent off.

More to follow…