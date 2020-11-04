Champions League: RB Leipzig show character to comeback against PSG

RB Leipzig 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Arena

(Nkunku 42', Forsberg 56' pen. — Di Maria 6')

An early goal, a loss of confidence, and surrender of control — RB Leipzig had been here before.

Just like in the Champions League semifinal last season, Paris Saint-Germain took an early lead. Angel Di Maria was the scorer after taking advantage of an error by Dayot Upamecano.

But Nagelsmann had called on his players beforehand to show they’d learned their lessons from past setbacks and his side duly delivered.

Emil Forsberg, leading the line alongside Dani Olmo, instigated the comeback, harassing and pressing a PSG defense that crumbled following an impressive start.

The Swede helped create the opening goal for Christopher Nkunku just before the break, and then forced and scored a penalty to seal the comeback.

"I think after the worse possible start against a top team it's real difficult," captain Marcel Sabitzer told DAZN afterwards. "We showed morale and mentality to come back... We took control and I think the win was deserved."

Peter Gulacsi's penalty save was a key turning point in the game

Error-riddled opener

Having spent most of the first half a frustrated figure on the sideline, Julian Nagelsmann will have been encouraged that his side not only stayed in the game but turned it around.

PSG should have been 2-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes.

Upamecano endured a torrid first half, firstly losing possession to Kean, who played in Angel Di Maria to dink home the opener. Ten minutes later, the 22-year-old defender handled in the box to give away a penalty that pivotally for Leipzig Peter Gulcasi saved.

But both Upamecano and Leipzig put their poor start behind them and showed the mental fortitude Nagelsmann had called for.

"This was a good step for us. Paris pressured us, but nothing that we should have been afraid of. The mistakes were unnecessary," Nagelsmann said afterwards. "But we fixed the errors, showed a lot of character and I feel we deserved the victory and were the better team."

Dramatic turnaround

That better team emerged when Forsberg started the move that ended with Christopher Nkunku drilling into the bottom corner from the top of the box, and from that moment on it was RB Leipzig's game to lose.

Before the hour mark, Forsberg stepped up and prevailed where Di Maria failed as RB made their pressure count.

"I don't know if you can save it," Forsberg said of his penalty afterwards.

In the second half, Leipzig didn't look like they could be stopped. Their furious press forced PSG to defend deep and take more risks. Idrissa Gueye's sending off was foolish. Presnel Kimpembe's in injury time was a sign the visitor's frustration had long boiled over.

While Tuchel will be left scratching his head, this was the gritty win Nagelsmann demanded of his side. And with it, RB Leipzig are back in with a chance of advance from Group H.