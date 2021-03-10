Champions League: RB Leipzig out as Liverpool end comeback hopes

Liverpool 2-0 (4-0 agg.) RB Leipzig, Puskas Arena

(Salah 70', Mane 74')

Liverpool took 70 minutes to decide a game and a tie they always looked like winning.

After an hour of football that was predominantly about good saves and poor composure, a frustrated Mohamed Salah sent a low shot in at the near corner and then Sadio Mane converted a superb cross by substitute Divock Origi.

"The biggest performance was that in both games, but particularly tonight, it wasn't clear how good we know RB Leipzig can be," Jürgen Klopp said afterwards.

Julian Nagelsmann's tactical approach was designed to keep his team versatile, but this was a night when RB Leipzig did not look up for the contest. The 33-year-old admitted afterwards that perhaps the biggest flaw was his side's inability to create big chances. Other than Alexander Sorloth's header off the bar in the second half, RB Leipzig failed to really threaten.

"They don't often get the pressure they got from us today," Klopp said afterwards.

Boosted by the aggregate lead and confident with their gameplan, Liverpool often looked comfortable letting the game unfold.

Liverpool needed a lot of chances but eventually took two

An odd atmosphere

That left the match in an odd space, like many in the current era. In an empty, neutral venue players ran up and down the field chasing the ball and each other trying to make something happen. Coaches and players voices were heard, but there were times when it was so quiet the shutter of cameras was audible. Clearly both sides were trying, and yet there were long stretches when the mental fatigue of playing game after game seemed to hang in the air.

In the end it felt a lot like a match that just happened. Both sides had chances, Liverpool had more and, eventually, took two of them to deservedly progress to the quarterfinals. Perhaps in this era of unrelenting football, drawing genuine conclusions is just harder.

That won't stop them coming though — the much-needed boost Liverpool and Klopp will get from a win and a performance that showed them at their best, and that perhaps for an RB Leipzig side that still believes it can win the Bundesliga and the German Cup this wasn't the worst result.

Both legitimate, but perhaps for those who watched this was a game that won't long be remembered. After all, it isn't long until the next one.