Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir players walk off over racist abuse

Istanbul Basaksehir players left the pitch during their decisive Champions League match with Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused one of the match officials of racism.

"Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a 'racist' word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while," the Turkish club said on its official Twitter feed.

Basaksehir players left the match some 20 minutes into the game, after a long and heated discussion with match officials. The PGS team followed.

After Webo was shown a red card in the 13th minute by an assistant referee, the fourth official from the Romanian referee team, Sebastian Coltescu, used an allegedly racist word for Webo before he was sent off.

The word was audible in the empty Parc des Princes stadium as the match was being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Television microphones also picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking the official why the racist term was used to describe him.

The referee team argued that Coltescu had used the Romanian word for black people.

Demba Ba, Basaksehir's international striker, and substitute player also demanded an explanation from the fourth official.

"When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say, 'this black guy?'" Demba Ba asked Coltescu.

