 Champions League: Philippe Coutinho finding his feet as Bayern defeat Red Star | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: Philippe Coutinho finding his feet as Bayern defeat Red Star

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Philippe Coutinho as Bayern Munich saw off Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League opener, but the Brazilian showed moments of magic to suggest his best is on its way.

default

Attacking footballers are judged on goals and assists, the stats that can be counted and collected.

Looking back on Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Red Star, fans will immediately notice that Philippe Coutinho didn't contribute to the scoresheet but that his replacement, Thomas Müller, did.

Conclusions might be made that the Brazilian struggled to prove he is deserving of a spot in Niko Kovac's starting line-up on a regular basis, and that his slump in form looks set to continue.

The outlying stats, however, tell a slightly different story.

Coutinho had 102 touches, made two key passes, completed four dribbles and fired six shots in his 83 minutes. His first half was far better than the second, where both he and Bayern were too passive, but the creativity and inventiveness he showcased in the first 45 minutes was special.

Eye-catching opening

Centimeters denied Coutinho from adding a goal to an impressive first 45 minutes. A fierce half-volley from range went just over the crossbar and then a delightful backheel flick from a Kingsley Coman cross was ruled out for offside. Coutinho instigated both attacks with either a trademark slide-rule pass or a sharp turn and burst of speed.

The Brazilian's freedom to roam in the number 10 role also allowed him to produce a number of fancy flicks and instinctive shifts in direction that promise to add another dimension to Bayern's attack. He possesses an x-factor that no other Bayern midfielder boasts, one that has been noticeably absent in Bayern's midfield in recent years.

High expectations

This wasn't a perfect performance from Coutinho. In truth Bayern's overall performance was littered with flat passages of play and wastefulness in front goal.

But for a player that has arrived at Bayern on high wages and with a huge reported option-to-buy clause, perfection is what's expected. There's no denying he is a luxury player, one that Kovac must accommodate by playing two holding midfielders – Corentin Tolisso and Thiago on this occasion – and as a result Coutinho must prove a worthy gambit.

Tonight, Coutinho took a step closer to turning his flair into tangible numbers. Now Kovac must find a way to make sure he can unlock his Brazilian jewel's full potential.

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Build around Philipe Coutinho and Bayern can excel

Bayern Munich have been crying out for a new playmaker to excel in the No.10 role. In recent years, Mario Götze and James Rodriguez have failed to truly find their feet but Philippe Coutinho may prove to be the answer. (22.08.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Marko Marin Roter Stern Belgrad

Champions League: Marin back in Germany to face Bayern Munich with point to prove 18.09.2019

Marko Marin was once lauded as a future Germany star and featured for the country at the World Cup. Now 30, he returns to Germany to take on Bayern Munich with Red Star Belgrade following a largely unfulfilled career.

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München l Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich held in Leipzig 14.09.2019

Early on in the season, Julian Nagelsmann's undefeated RB Leipzig side took on the defending champions Bayern Munich. In a thrilling, end-to-end game, there was somehow no winner. Both goalkeepers impressed.

Champions League | Benfica Lissabon - RB Leipzig

Champions League: Werner at the double as RB Leipzig defeat Benfica 17.09.2019

RB Leipzig continued their strong start to the season, defeating Benfica 2-1 away from home in their Champions league opener. Timo Werner was once again the standout player, netting both goals.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  