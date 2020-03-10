Champions League: Nagelsmann proves he's no 'Baby Mourinho' with scintillating victory

RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (4-0 agg.)

(Sabitzer 10', 21', Forsberg 87')

Julian Nagelsmann chose to suit up for the biggest match of his fledgling career, and while the questionable brown-green number could have invited brutal heckling, his team's perfomance on the pitch was an entertaining showstopper.

RB Leipzig outclassed Tottenham in all aspects across 90 minutes. They were more alert, determined, and clinical than their Premier League opponents.

In the dugout, Nagelsmann proved just how far from reality comparisons with the current Spurs coach are. The German is certainly no 'Baby Mourinho'.

He outwitted his opposite number, even as Mourinho attempted to overturn a first-leg 1-0 deficit by mimicking Leipzig's 3-4-3 formation. The ploy failed spectacularly in the face of the RB Leipzig machine.

It is true that Mourinho is less than three months into his Spurs tenure, and that he was missing key players such as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. But his side still boasted enough talent to put up a fight. Nagelsmann and Leipzig ensured they exited the competition with a whimper.

First-half blitz

Timo Werner has been the main man on everyone's lips when it comes to assessing RB Leipzig over the past two seasons, yet the in-demand forward was once again overshadowed by the impressive Marcel Sabitzer.

Nagelsmann has given the Austrian almost a free role this season with devastating results. Sabitzer has moved fluidly between the forward line and midfield, kick-starting attacks, linking up play, and finishing his own chances with aplomb.

In the seventh minute, Sabitzer smashed home the opener from the top of the box after Werner had seen his own effort blocked. It was the 25-year-old's 14th goal of the season.

And with just over 20 minutes on the clock, Sabitzer made it 2-0. Angelino pounced on possession after Serge Aurier misjudged a header and Sabitzer arrived late in the box to head home his Spaniard teammate's whipped cross.

Mourinho looked on lost and frustrated. Nagelsmann pumped his fists as his gameplan once again paid dividends.

Superior style

There are, of course, a few similarities between the two coaches. Both started off young, with lofty ambitions and winning personalities.

Attention to detail, an ability to analyse matches on the spot, and innovative tactics are also common themes.

Where Nagelsmann's 3-4-3 system, cultivated since his time with Hoffenheim, has somewhat influenced Bundesliga tactics (11 of 18 Bundesliga clubs have regularly played a three-man defense this season), Mourinho did the same in England when his 4-3-3 formation flummoxed more traditional 4-4-2 setups.

But there the comparisons end, especially when comparing their distinctive styles.

Nagelsmann's teams are proactive - brave, high-pressing machines, which value possession and look to control games with the ball.

Mourinho's teams have been traditionally reactive - cautious, risk-averse engines, which press aggressively within their own half and break forward on fast transitions.

This Champions League tie has addressed clearly which style is the more superior in the modern age. While Mourinho's star has been waning for some time now, Nagelsmann's masterclass on Tuesday has sparked the beginning of something special.

Pedestrian second half

Nagelsmann has high expectations and he likely won't be overwhelmed with Leipzig's performance in the second half as they took a backward seat.

Tottenham, however, offered little threat, allowing the Bundesliga side to walk through the second 45 minutes with one eye on their upcoming busy schedule.

Even while competing at half-pace, Leipzig found time to score a third to make the scoreboard even more lopsided. Substitute Emil Forsberg pouncing on a loose ball in the box to make it 4-0 on aggregate, less than 30 seconds after entering the pitch.

A clinical scoreline mirroring a clinical performance. This was a one-team show.

It's a Nagelsmann world

Mourinho has now failed to make it past the Round of 16 since 2014. His last UCL title came a decade ago.

While the Portuguese's exploits must be celebrated and respected, the times have changed. This is Nagelsmann's world now. And his philosophy looks certain to start influencing football beyond the Bundesliga.

"The most important thing is that we remain faithful to a philosophy," Nagelsmann told the Bundesliga's official website last month.

"I always want to see the lads sticking to [our] principles on the field: attacking our opponents early, being courageous in possession..."

The 32-year-old's proactive approach to football is not only effective, but entertaining. He's also proved an astute man manager, improving his players individually and also getting them on board towards a common goal.

He's made RB Leipzig history by taking the club to its first Champions League quarter-final tie. And the fact that this victory comes amid a mini crisis back home - Leipzig have won just two of their last eight matches back in Germany - makes it all the more impressive.

It certainly feels like this is just a small taster of what's to come in the young German's career, it won't be long before he starts emulating Mourinho's knack for winning major trophies.

As it happened:

FULL TIME

RB Leipzig get the job and then some. They march into the quarterfinals with some authority as Spurs are swept aside. Hampered by their injuries, Jose Mourinho's side looked uncapable of challenging their Bundesliga opponents. Julian Nagelsmann got his tactics right, and Marcl Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer combined to deliver outstanding performances on a big night for the players and their young head coach.

90+1' Six minutes of added time start now. Mourinho hands 17-year-old Fagan-Walcott his debut. Must feel a bit sweet and sour.

87' GOAL! 3-0 RB Leipzig (Forsberg) Just 26 seconds after coming on, Forsberg is the first man to a loose ball in the box and he says thank you very much. Nice moment for a player who has been out of favor somewhat of late.

87' Sabitzer gets the standing ovation he deserves. Forsberg comes on for him.

84' Possession being heavily exchanged now. Nagelsmann will likely say that this second half could have been better. Upamecano races forward and nearly gets on the end of a through ball, but Lloris gathers. Tanganga arrives and rams into Upamecano. No sign of the ball. Ouch. Tanganga just bowls him out of the way and knocks him onto the ground. No penalty, but not sure why not? Anyway, five minutes of this pedestrian finale left.

80' Spurs are just limping towards the final whistle. Gedson is on for Lo Celso in what is Spurs' first change of the night. Not sure I understand that, but there we go. With perhaps a bit more cutting edge, Leipzig might have added another. Not that they needed to, mind...

73' Told that 42,146 people in the stadium in Leipzig tonight. Hope everyone washed their hands! Spurs roam forward but Halstenberg is there to make the tackle. They come again with Moura down the left, but Ali can only guide the cutback into Gulacsi's hands. Ali and Halstenberg are in a tangle afterwards.

66' Lamela gets away with a late stud scrap on Sabitzer. Spurs are trying to create chances out wide but there's no one in the middle to finish them off. Adams is making his Champions League debut tonight by the man. Nice moment for the US international, and likely the first appearance of many in this competition. Can't emphasize enough how much this game is just ticking away from Tottenham.

60' This game is drifting away from Spurs, who look blunt in front of goal. The injuries really are beginning to show now. Werner blasts over. He really wants a goal tonight. Nkunku has just come off, Haidara replacing him.

52' OUCH! Mukiele takes a ball to the face and looks in quite a bit of pain. The second half has started slower than the first, which is fine for RB but not so much for Spurs. Ali gestures for his team to pick up the tempo. Time is ticking away. Looks like Mukiele is going to have to come off, on the stretcher too. Tyler Adams comes on for him.

46' Second half is underway.

HALFTIME

Only RB now can stop themselves from making the quarterfinals after a blistering first-half performance, inspired by Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer. Two goals to the good on the night, three in the tie and Spurs only had one chance of note in the whole half. Nagelsmann is loving life so far.

45' CHANCE! After Gulacsi makes a save, it doesn't take long before RB are back the other end testing Lloris. Dier's clearance pings off Schick and Lloris has to dive to keep it out. That would have been quite the way to concede.

42' CHANCE! Nearly a lifeline for Spurs. Lo Celso somehow gets a low curling effort creeping into the back post from the right hand side, but Gulacsi is there to palm it away. A good save, in what might have been a turning point in the game.

40' Leipzig are camped in Spurs' half, lingering with intent. Mourinho's men just need to get to halftime now, and so does the coach to be honest. He hasn't been able to match Nagelsmann and last year's finalists look like they're going home unless Ajax 2.0 happens now.

34' Ryan Sessegnon is booked for a late clip. Leipzig are dancing around Spurs now, just enjoying themselves. Not sure this is how Nagelsmann drew it up, but that is how it is playing out and I can imagine quite a few teams watching on will want to avoid RB in the next round.

31' Spurs are doing their best to get some control in this one. They just need a break, but the problem is that every time RB go forward they look like scoring. So fast, so intent on scoring. Werner bends one over from the edge of the box.

26' Laimer stops a counter with a superb tackle and then plays the pass that ends up in RB winning a corner. Lots of talk about Sabitzer, but what a player Laimer has been for them. Spurs really need to change something here if they're to stand any chance. Far too open at the back.

21' GOAL! 2-0 Leipzig (Sabitzer) I mean, it's hard to say it wasn't coming. Laimer with a great diagonal ball that Angelino floats in. Sabitzer meets the cross with power and Lloris can only get to it after it's crossed the line. Sabitzer at the double and RB are waltzing into the quarterfinals now.

19' OFFSIDE! Werner tucks home from a couple of yards out and wheels away, but the flag is up and rightly so. Goodness me when RB turn it on, they do look like they have wings.

17' Eric Dier makes a last-ditch sliding tackle to deny Timo Werner a one-on-one chance. Spurs are hanging on a bit here, but they do get forward eventually and it takes a brilliant clearance from Upamecano to clear Aurier's low cross. The resulting corner is also cleared by Upamecano. Is he the best defender in the Bundesliga? I don't know, but he's in the conversation.

14' It feels like the changing of the tide here - Mourinho's approach vs. Nagelsmann revolution. RB are all over Spurs here who can't hold onto the ball for long enough. Nagelsmann was super pumped by the opener, largely because I think he knows it's a long way back for Spurs now.

10' GOAL! 1-0 Leipzig (Sabitzer) Just as things started to look scrappy, the hosts have the lead. Laimer's break down the right ends in Werner having a go. That shot was blocked by Dier, but the ball is recycled to Sabitzer on the edge of the box. He whips it low, first-time towards the bottom corner and Lloris can't get enough of a hand on it to stop it from going in. Is that the tie over?

6' Dele Alli curls in a low pass but Leipzig deal with it and eventually go down the other end where Sabitzer doesn't quite trust himself to shoot, instead squaring it to Angelino. That shot is blocked and the chance is wasted.

2' Early nerves from Eric Dier, as he sells a backpass to Lloris short which gives RB a corner. The set-piece is dealt with though. For those watching on tonight, enjoy the stadium atmosphere. It might be the last you hear in a while.

1' Off we go. Tottenham get us started.

— The teams are out, the music is on and the stadium is full. Make of that last one what you will, but the first two should get you in the mood for a thrilling game.

— Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has been speaking to Sky before the game:

"We're likely to see Spures defend deep today and that we'll need to find solutions between the lines," Nagelsmann said, adding that he hoped Timo Werner would be providing some of those answers.

When asked why he came out to sit on the bench on his own for a while Nagelsmann said it wasn't anything too philosophical. "The reason is because its quite warm in the changing room and I sweat a lot so I wanted to cool down."

Sometimes it really is as simple as that.

As for the game: "We don't need much external motivation. It's clear the lads want to make the next round... I think this is the fastest team I could have picked, but it's also the best team I could have picked for the game. Any other decision would have been silly."

A word on Jose Mourinho: "He will have had some thoughts, that's why he's well paid."

— Nagelsmann's team!

Nagelsmann has gone with an aggressive team for tonight's. That front three is capable of the energy and ruthlessness that any side would need to overcome any side, but after a draw in Wolfsburg and one against Leverkusen this RB side has slowed of late. Will they be able to turn it on tonight?

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Angelino, Laimer, Sabitzer, Mukiele - Werner, Schick, Nkunku

— Away team!

Tottenham have 20-year-old left back Japhet Tanganga starting tonight. Given the injury concerns, that front three isn't bad at all. Jan Vertonghen, Gedson and Troy Parrott all on the bench, as is 17-year-old defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott. What a night for the youngster.

Tottenham XI: Lloris - Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Sessegnon - Winks, Lo Celso - Lamela, Lucas, Dele

— Focus

Julian Nagelsmann is looking smart tonight. He and his team have arrived at the stadium ahead of the game tonight. Line-ups expected soon.

— Who is favorite?

If player value was an indicator of quality, then Spurs should walk this game. According to Transfermarkt, Spurs' current squad is worth €864m. RB Leipzig's is below that at €594m. Knowing how the first leg went and how sport is generally though, this game remains wide open. Julian Nagelsmann's side have a 1-0 lead, one that comes with an away goal, and have the benefit of not being under as much pressure as their opponents.

— Fans on their way!

Despite all the concerns over the coronavirus, the game is open to fans. That being said, it doesn't look like many Spurs fans will be making the trip to London based on the state of the airports in London...

— Throwback Tuesday: Once upon a time

RB Leipzig met Tottenham for the first time a fortnight ago, but it wasn't the first time Spurs have played a Leipzig team. In 1974, they played Lokomotive Leipzig: a different club, at a different time, in a different world. Click here to read the full story courtesy of DW's Matt Ford.

— Coronavirus update: Game to go ahead

— Pre-match spotlight: Timo Werner

Only Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Ciro Immobile have scored more often in Europe's top 5 leagues this season, but Werner is still waiting to open his Champions League account on home soil. All seven goals in the competition have been scored away from home by a player who claimed that Leipzig could reach the semi-finals "with two good performances and a bit of luck in the draw". Phase 1 of the three-part plan is complete, now for Phase 2.

— From the coaches' mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"Each one of us will push themselves to the limit tomorrow. It's not often that you play Spurs in the Champions League Round of 16 and have the chance to progress to the quarterfinals. It's not a duel between two equals. I'm not thinking about that too much. I want to get through with my team. But RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur is definitely a game between two equal teams."

— Fun fact: Knockout specialists?

Leipzig's record in two-legged knockout European ties is W5 L1, their 2017/18 loss to Marseille the sole defeat (1-0 h, 2-5 a).

— Pre-match spotlight: Hugo Lloris

Were it not for their World Cup winning goalkeeper, Tottenham would have been on the receiving end of a first leg blowout against the knockout stage debutants. The Frenchman made no less than six key saves in London and was only beaten from the spot with Timo Werner converting a second-half penalty. Spurs are misfiring up front, but to stand their best chance at overturning the tie Lloris will have to match his output from a fortnight ago.

—From the coaches' mouth: Jose Mourinho

"That game [the first leg] belongs in the past. We have to write a new story. I am not surprised Leipzig are fighting for the Bundesliga title. We have to go there and make the perfect game. We must be ready for this fight. It's tough but we are still alive, even though the confidence is not right up there."

— Fun fact: Tough travels

Tottenham's record in Germany is W5 D2 L7; the defeat at Bayern on Matchday 6 was only their second in their last seven visits (W3 D2).

Possible line-up: Leipzig

Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Adams, Sabitzer, Laimer, Angelino - Nkunku, Schick, Werner

Possible line-up: Tottenham

Lloris - Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies - Ndombele, Winks - Lamela, Lo Celso, Lucas - Alli