Champions League: Nagelsmann gets second bite at Tuchel and PSG

In last season's highly anticipated Champions League semifinal, it was Thomas Tuchel who outsmarted Julian Nagelsmann.

In the meeting of two of football's most tactically obsessed minds, Paris Saint-Germain outclassed RB Leipzig in every department to comfortably win 3-0.

Without Timo Werner, who had decided to bail on the Champions League run in favor of an early transfer to Chelsea, RB Leipzig were toothless.

Just over two months later, Nagelsmann and RB face Tuchel and the French champions again. This time, Nagelsmann expects his players to prove they've learned from that loss in Lisbon.

Leipzig's transformation

Both Tuchel and Nagelsmann are know for their meticulous devotion to tactics and clear visions of how their team should react to in-game situations.

The Leipzig coach has been forced to shake things up this season due to Werner's departure, and the team is still easing into the changes.

The wingbacks provide electric pace with Angelino and Nordi Mukiele crucial to Leipzig's gameplan, while possession has been an increasing focus ahead of fast transitions.

Nagelsmann's main task is to decide whether he wants to tackle PSG with a front two or play a lone striker. Leipzig have been held scoreless in their last two matches and their inability to break through PSG last time around will in mind.

Downplaying the tactical lessons from the last meeting, Nagelsmann suggested a stronger mentality is all that's needed.

"I think we were very brave in the first 10 minutes, but their first goal took our courage away," he said. "That's the lesson, we must not hide."

Both Neymar (l) and Mbappe will be out of PSG's game in Leipzig

Injury woes for PSG

Tuchel will be missing his two biggest stars in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar this time around.

That loss of pace puts more pressure on Angel Di Maria to influence the match with his guile, creativity and delivery. Leading the line will be youngster Moise Kean, who is in fine form with four goals in his last three games.

Nagelsmann was bullish when questioned about the absence of Mbappe and Neymar, pointing out that Leipzig will be without Lukas Klostermann and both Marcel Halstenberg and Tyler Adams are doubtful.

"Even if they're missing two outstanding players, they still have a very strong team," he said. "They'd be stronger with them, but we would also be stronger with the players we're missing."

Tuchel prefers a 4-3-3 lineup and his team's high press, which was so effective in that semifinal clash, will once again aim to negate Dayot Upamecano's influence on the ball.

The former Dortmund coach will be wary of Leipzig's wingbacks, however, and will need to ensure they aren't able to receive possession high up the pitch. Without the searing pace of Mbappe in particular, there will be less pressure on Leipzig's wide defenders.

RB Leipzig had a hard time stopping PSG

Knockout at stake

Both teams face early exits if they fail to perform over the next two matches. After both sides suffered defeats to Manchester United, it's likely one of Leipzig and PSG will miss out on the knockouts.

That would spell trouble for Tuchel, who, like every PSG coach before him since the Qatari takeover, is predominantly judged on his performances in Europe.

Leipzig's form in the Champions League last season was a surprise and there's little pressure from above to emulate that run, but an ambitious and demanding Nagelsmann won't be satisfied leaving Group H for the Europa League.

"With a defeat nothing would be lost but we would be under pressure," Nagelsmann admitted. "But if it's possible to win four points against them, it would mean we'd have destiny in our own hands."