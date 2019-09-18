Champions League: Munich's Allianz Arena to host 2022 final

The 2022 Champions League final will be held in the German city of Munich, UEFA has announced at a meeting in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.

The Allianz Arena, the 70,000 capacity home of Bayern Munich, will host the European showpiece event, which it last hosted in 2012, when Bayern were beaten in the final by English side Chelsea.

The venue for the 2021 final was awarded to the home of Zenit St Petersburg, the 68,000 capacity Gazprom Arena, while Wembley stadium will host the 2023 final, the third time the London stadium will have hosted the final since it was re-opened in 2007. The last time it had the final was the 2013 all-German contest between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

UEFA said that in announcing the venues in advance, they have addressed concerns that stadiums and cities are suitable for European football's headline game.

"The chosen venues have proper mobility, hotels and everything else. Where we have a problem, and probably will have a problem anywhere, is that sometimes hotels take advantage of the fact the Champions League final is in a certain city," admitted UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin.

"I am sure that if you check those three cities in half an hour you will see that hotel prices have already started to rise," Ceferin said. "This is a problem but it is hard for us to influence. That is why we want to go to such big cities with so many hotels that in the end you can choose.

"Those venues are big cities, interesting cities, accessible for the fans and with very nice stadiums," he added, although he said he "cannot do any promises for now" in terms of increasing ticket allocations for supporters.

UEFA's executive committee also awarded the 2021 Europa League final to Spain, at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Georgia was the other bidder, proposing the national arena in Tbilisi.

The 2021 Super Cup — played between the winners of that year's Champions League and Europa League — will be played at Northern Ireland's national stadium in Belfast.