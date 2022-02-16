Champions League: Mbappé's last-minute mastery offers Madrid glimpse into future

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid, Parc des Princes

(Mbappé 90'+4)

It just had to be Kylian Mbappé. With the clock having ticked into the last of four additional minutes, a stalemate between two of European football's giants was averted by a moment of sheer brilliance by the only Parisian on the pitch.

Collecting the ball wide on the left from a neat backheel by Neymar, a late substitute, Mbappé darted between Eder Militao and Lucas Vasquez to create a one-on-one with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibault Courtois, between whose legs Mbappe slotted home the winner.

"I got myself into some space and then it was one against two in the box, and in the box the attacker is always in control," Mbappé told French broadcaster Canal Plus. "The defenders were going back and I could decide where I wanted to go, and then I managed to put it between the legs of Courtois."

It was a moment of originality, ingenuity, and of course, gravitas, given the quality and significance of opponent. The matchwinner has been the subject of intense and prolonged speculation that he will swap PSG for Real Madrid – and this moment may have just sealed the deal for Real.

Mbappé's goal was the cue for absolute euphoria in the Parc des Princes, particularly in light of Lionel Messi's missed penalty half an hour earlier, which seemed to confirm that the game was destined for a goalless conclusion. That was until minute 94, when Mbappé was returned to left side of PSG's attack, where his acceleration, supreme skill and ice-cold finishing is most effective.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, right, has praised Mbappé for his intelligence and empathy.

'Amazing human discovery'

While the former Monaco star is adored by PSG fans and has been the face of French football since 2018, a move away from his homeland seems increasingly likely. His coach Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer and, although Pochettino himself is strongly linked with a move away from the French capital at the end of this campaign, he is certain Mbappe will make the right decision.

"He is an intelligent, mature boy, with a tremendous capacity for analysis, and always knows what he wants for his career and his future," Pochettino said this week. "You have to respect him and he will make a decision after the tie is over."

In a compelling game, Real Madrid were forced into more defensive work than they are used to, with PSG's 21 shots to Real Madrid's three telling its own story. But when the moment arrived, Mbappé demonstrated his ability to create something extraordinary from nothing. It's a rare gift - and Real Madrid know it.

Asked what it's like to work closely with Mbappé, Pochettino went on to praise his young forward's character: "He is truly an amazing human discovery. He is a boy with incredible empathy and charisma. The language has helped because he speaks English and Spanish perfectly and that gives us a lot of closeness. At first it was difficult for me to relate through French so that gave us a special bond."

Pochettino added: "Hopefully he spends his entire career at PSG, which would be a very good sign for us and the club. For me he is a player who is in the top five of the world without any doubt."