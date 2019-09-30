Champions League live: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich

+++Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST)+++

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in London!

20:55 Bayern coach Niko Kovac on why he went with Tolisso over Thiago: "Because it's the more attackign option and we want to win here tonight."

20:45 The Bayern warm-up is underway. Not long to go now...

20:30 My DW colleague Matt Pearson is at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for this one. Give him a follow on Twitter while he flicks through the match programme (and read his excellent piece on Philippe Coutinho).

20:20 Bayern are off the bus and in the zone.

20:05 Here's how the home team line up. Christian Eriksen is one the bench as Dele Alli is favored in attacking midfield. Former Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg forward Heung-min Son starts just behind star man Harry Kane.

20:00 The Bayern team has been announced... Lucas Hernandez misses out through injury, Kimmich plays in midfield ahead of Thiago. Alaba starts.

19:15 A few stats to get your teeth into...

Tottenham and Bayern are meeting for the first time in more than 35 years.

The most recent of the sides' four fixtures came in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, Spurs recovering from a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Munich in the third round to go through thanks to a 2-0 home victory — the Londoners would go on to lift the trophy.

Spurs' record in last season's competition was W6 D2 L5. They lost three of their last four matches, with the success at Ajax in the semi-final second leg their only victory in their last five UEFA Champions League games.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last nine European away games (W6 D3), scoring at least two goals in each one before drawing a blank at Liverpool.

This is Bayern's 23rd Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

18:45 Philippe Coutinho, Bayern's new attacking midfielder, likes playing against Spurs. He scored one of the four goals Barcelona put past them in last season's group stage victory. He's also tasted victory five of the nine times he faced them as a Liverpool player.

18:30 Bayern's opponents are in the building...

18:00 The last time these sides met, in the Audi Cup final in July, Alphonso Davies scored this beauty...

17:45 David Alaba is ready for his first Champions League game of the season. He missed the 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade through injury...

17:30 Hello everyone! Welcome to a big one in the Champions League as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich take on Spurs at their brand spanking new stadium. Last season's beaten finalists are, on paper at least, the biggest obstacle to Bayern in the group stages. Can they bring their Bundesliga form to England? We'll soon find out...