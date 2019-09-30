Champions League live: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are in London for a big Champions League night against last season's finalists Tottenham Hotspur. Can Bayern maintain their unbeaten start to the season? Follow all the action live!
+++Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST)+++
3' Spurs have not been in the greatest form this season. Already out of the League Cup to fourth tier Colchester United, struggling to establish a rhythm in the Premier League and rumors of locker room unrest. A chance for Bayern tonight, you would say.
2' Early chance for Gnabry, who drives into a big space in the Spurs defense and lets fly with a thumping shot, that Lloris does well to get away from danger. There was some zip on that shot from Gnabry.
1' KICK OFF! We're underway in London!
20:55 Bayern coach Niko Kovac on why he went with Tolisso over Thiago: "Because it's the more attackign option and we want to win here tonight."
20:45 The Bayern warm-up is underway. Not long to go now...
20:30 My DW colleague Matt Pearson is at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for this one. Give him a follow on Twitter while he flicks through the match programme (and read his excellent piece on Philippe Coutinho).
20:20 Bayern are off the bus and in the zone.
20:05 Here's how the home team line up. Christian Eriksen is one the bench as Dele Alli is favored in attacking midfield. Former Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg forward Heung-min Son starts just behind star man Harry Kane.
20:00 The Bayern team has been announced... Lucas Hernandez misses out through injury, Kimmich plays in midfield ahead of Thiago. Alaba starts.
19:15 A few stats to get your teeth into...
18:45 Philippe Coutinho, Bayern's new attacking midfielder, likes playing against Spurs. He scored one of the four goals Barcelona put past them in last season's group stage victory. He's also tasted victory five of the nine times he faced them as a Liverpool player.
18:30 Bayern's opponents are in the building...
18:00 The last time these sides met, in the Audi Cup final in July, Alphonso Davies scored this beauty...
17:45 David Alaba is ready for his first Champions League game of the season. He missed the 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade through injury...
17:30 Hello everyone! Welcome to a big one in the Champions League as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich take on Spurs at their brand spanking new stadium. Last season's beaten finalists are, on paper at least, the biggest obstacle to Bayern in the group stages. Can they bring their Bundesliga form to England? We'll soon find out...
